Stanley Steemer's David Broderick Shares The Fall Home Maintenance Checklist Every Family Needs On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Before You Turn on the Heat This Season, There Are a Few Important Steps You Do Not Want to Skip

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures begin to drop and families prepare to spend more time indoors, fall is the perfect time to tackle the home maintenance tasks that are easy to overlook but matter most for safety, comfort, and air quality. Recently, David Broderick, District Manager at Stanley Steemer, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share a simple seasonal checklist to help homeowners get their homes ready for the colder months ahead.

As families shift their attention from summer to fall, important questions are emerging about what steps to take before the heat goes on and what may have built up inside the home over the warmer months. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from David Broderick, District Manager at Stanley Steemer:

What are the most important home maintenance tasks families tend to overlook heading into fall?

For Broderick, the most critical fall maintenance tasks come down to safety first. "The most important tasks are going to be those related to safety," he said. That means taking time to check the batteries on smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure those devices are fully functional and replacing them if there is any doubt.

Broderick also recommends inspecting the dryer vent exhaust, which is often overlooked beyond the lint trap. "That not only is going to decrease the efficiency and productivity of your dryer, but it's also going to pose a fire hazard," he explained. Stanley Steemer offers a professional dryer vent cleaning service that is recommended every one to three years.

What should homeowners consider before turning on the heat for the first time this season?

Home maintenance often focuses on the things homeowners can see. But one important area can be easy to overlook: what has accumulated inside the home's air ducts.

Before turning on the heat for the season, David Broderick, District Manager at Stanley Steemer, recommends homeowners think beyond the thermostat to both the HVAC filter and the ductwork behind it for a more complete look at the systems that have been circulating air throughout their homes.

“Changing your filter is important, but changing a filter isn't the same thing as cleaning your air ducts,” said Broderick.“For debris that has accumulated inside the ductwork, it takes professional equipment to reach into the system and remove it. Before you start relying on your heating system every day, fall is a natural time to think about when your air ducts were last professionally cleaned.”

Stanley Steemer's professional air duct cleaning process uses specialized equipment, including powerful vacuum systems and agitation tools, to remove accumulated dust, dirt and debris from within the duct system.

What are the benefits of taking good care of your home's HVAC system?

Regular HVAC maintenance pays off in two important ways: efficiency and health. "It's going to improve the efficiency, and that's going to help save you money," Broderick said. "But the biggest benefit is the health benefit, making sure that you and your family are breathing clean, quality air.

"For deeper cleaning beyond filter changes, Broderick recommends having HVAC systems professionally cleaned every three to five years, something many homeowners have never done. "It's not a DIY project," he noted. Stanley Steemer uses a heavy-duty vacuum truck that connects to both the supply and return sides of the system, using various agitation methods to remove built-up filth from deep within the ductwork.

How can Stanley Steemer help and where can people go to book a service?

Stanley Steemer provides professional air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent cleaning and other deep-cleaning services for the home.

Stanley Steemer has been helping homeowners since 1947, and Broderick says carpet cleaning remains one of the most effective ways to improve indoor air quality. "Everything that you bring into the house, regular vacuuming helps, but it's not going to get it all out," he said. For households with kids or pets, he recommends professional carpet cleaning at least once a year and possibly more frequently depending on the lifestyle.

Furniture cleaning every one to three months is also recommended. Together these services improve not just the appearance of the home but the overall indoor air quality and health of everyone living in it.

For more information on Stanley Steemer's full range of services or to book an appointment, visit stanleysteemer.com or call 1-800-STEEMER, where live agents are available to answer questions and schedule services.

David Broderick Bio:

David is approaching the twenty-year mark of his tenure at Stanley Steemer. Through hard work and dedication to the company, David quickly rose from manager in development to quality control manager. From that role, he was named as branch manager in the Philadelphia area and continued his rise to general manager and his current role as district manager over several key markets throughout the country.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Stanley Steemer.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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