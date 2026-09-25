Them Fly Bros CR Pendleton And Luke Mills Recognized At 2026 Josie Music Awards

Them Fly Bros - CR Pendleton and Luke Mills - Production Team

Tim Zach receives award with co-writer/producers Them Fly Bros

Vince Gill performs at the Josie Awards

Billy Dean receives Josie Award

Production Team Takes Home Record Label of the Year Honor While Producing Multiple Award-Nominated Artists and Song of the Year Winner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CR Pendleton and Luke Mills, the production team known as Them Fly Bros, were recognized at the 2026 Josie Music Awards, held on September 20 at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The Josie Music Awards (JMAs) bring together a wide range of established and emerging artists and music-industry professionals, with this year's event honoring industry heavyweights including Vince Gill, who also performed during the ceremony, Billy Dean, Brent Mason, Tony Orlando, and others.Them Fly Bros received the Record Label of the Year award, while artist Tim Zach took home Song of the Year – Country Male for“Nightmares,” a song he co-wrote with CR Pendleton and produced by Pendleton and Mills.The recognition capped a significant year for the production team, whose work was represented across multiple categories at this year's awards.“We were incredibly honored to be there and to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” said Pendleton.“Luke and I grew up admiring so many of the great artists who have stood on that stage, so being there together and being recognized for the work we're doing was a pretty special moment.”For Pendleton, the return to the Opry carried additional personal significance. He had not been at the venue since the early 2000s, when he was previously recognized as a producer through the GMA Dove Awards.“Winning felt like a little bit of a vindication,” Mills added.“It's always encouraging to have your work recognized, particularly when you're putting so much time and energy into developing artists and helping them find their sound.”Pendleton also acknowledged that the Record Label of the Year category does not completely describe the structure of Them Fly Bros' work. Them Fly Bros operates primarily as a production team, while Mills is more directly associated with AMC Label Group and its independent label operations.“The lines can get crossed a little bit in today's music business, and it can be difficult to distinguish between production, label, artist development and the other pieces of what we're doing,” Pendleton said.“We're proud of the recognition and grateful for it, while also recognizing that what we do doesn't always fit neatly into one category.”Multiple Them Fly Bros Artists RecognizedIn addition to the award wins, several artists produced by Them Fly Bros were nominated across multiple categories.K.C. Cameron, represented by AMC Label Group through Suntone Records, received nominations for Rising Star of the Year and Country (Male) Song of the Year for“Still Got The Whiskey.”Mills said the team was particularly proud of Cameron's recognition.“We're very proud of the work we've done with KC,” Mills said.“He's an authentic artist with a tremendous amount of artistry, and sometimes artists at that level don't get the recognition they deserve. We're especially proud to see AMC and Suntone representing an artist like KC and giving him a platform.”Kimberly Meyer, represented through AMC Label Group's United Republic Records division and produced by Them Fly Bros, received four nominations:EP of the Year – Country/Multi-Genre Infused - Dirt Road DetourSong of the Year – Country Female -“Two Lane Therapy”EP of the Year – Country/Multi-Genre Infused - Dirt Road DetourSocial Impact Song of the Year – Multi-Genre -“Music City Miseries”Additional Them Fly Bros-produced artists recognized at the 2026 awards included:Taylor Fugitt (Starday/AMC) - nominated for Vocalist of the Year – Country Female and Song of the Year – Country Female for“Shouldn't Have To.”Caleb Kenner (Starday/AMC) - nominated for Songwriter Portfolio and Male Fan Choice Artist of the YearKiley Barwick (Suntone Records/AMC) - Thinkin' of You – Song of the Year Country FemaleDowntown Nowhere (Suntone Records/AMC) - nominated for Group of the Year – Folk/Americana.For Pendleton and Mills, the multiple nominations reflect the broader focus of their production work: developing distinctive artists and helping emerging acts create music that reflects their individual identities rather than forcing them into a predetermined sound.Continuing to Produce New MusicFollowing the Josie Music Awards, Them Fly Bros are continuing to work with a growing roster of developing artists and will be producing new material in studios throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Salt Lake City in the coming weeks.Their primary production partnership includes Fijack Entertainment, which is actively seeking new artists and opportunities for artist development and music production.“We're still very much in the building phase,” said Mills.“The award is a great moment to celebrate, but we're already back to work. There are a lot of artists we're excited about and a lot more music coming.”For Them Fly Bros, the 2026 Josie Music Awards represent another milestone in a production partnership built around artist development, songwriting and creating music across country, Americana, roots, rock and multi-genre formats.About Them Fly BrosThem Fly Bros is the production partnership of CR Pendleton and Luke Mills, focused on music production, songwriting, artist development and creative direction. The team works with emerging and established independent artists across country, Americana, roots, rock and multi-genre music.Their production work is conducted in partnership with independent music companies and labels including Fijack Entertainment, AMC Label Group, Suntone Records, United Republic Records and Starday, among others.For production, artist development or partnership inquiries, contact Fijack Entertainment.

Anne Powers

US NEWS REPORT

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