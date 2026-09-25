Repair Shop Solutions Adds Video Walkarounds To Digital Vehicle Inspections

Customers report includes the overview video at the top of the report

New feature lets advisors replace a static vehicle photo with a full video explanation, giving customers a face-to-face experience without the trip to the shop

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Repair Shop Solutions, a provider of digital vehicle inspection (DVI) software for independent auto repair shops, today announced a new Overview Video feature that lets shops attach a full video walkaround directly to a customer's digital inspection report.Once enabled in shop settings, every inspection checklist gains a dedicated Overview Video category. A technician or service advisor can record a walkaround of the vehicle, explain what they found, and upload it in place of the standard vehicle photo-giving the customer a personal, face-to-face style explanation of their vehicle's condition, even if they never set foot in the shop that day.Highlights of the new feature include:One video per inspection - Each video is tied to that specific visit, so returning customers see a fresh explanation, not a stale one, every time their vehicle comes in.Large file support - The system accepts video files up to 1GB, supporting longer, more detailed walkarounds on modern phones, tablets, and computers.Built for real shop conditions - Repair Shop Solutions provides device, browser, and connection guidance to help uploads succeed reliably, along with a recommended script to help advisors keep videos clear, professional, and on message."Customers trust what they can see and hear from a real person a lot more than they trust a bullet list," said Scott Osborn, founder of Repair Shop Solutions and an ASE Master Technician with more than 50 years in the automotive industry. "A video walkaround gives them that, without anyone having to leave the shop floor."The Overview Video feature is available now to all RSS DVI customers at no additional cost.About Repair Shop SolutionsRepair Shop Solutions has offered web-based digital vehicle inspection software since 2011, built by ASE Master Technicians who developed the platform while running their own independent auto repair shop. Independent shops across North America use the company's DVI software, desktop texting, and RSS Insights analytics platform. Learn more at repairshopsolutions.

Scott Osborn

Repair Shop Solutions

+1 4242621580

email us here

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Repair Shop Solutions Adds Video Walkarounds to Digital Vehicle Inspections News Provided By Repair Shop Solutions September 25, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Technology



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