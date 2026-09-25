Three Days To Go: Syria Travel Show 2026 Set To Welcome Regional And International Tourism Leaders To Damascus

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Inaugural edition brings together 34 exhibitors, 43 speakers and participants from 11 countries, as visitor registration enters its final stage Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic - September, 2026: With only three days remaining, final preparations are underway for the inaugural Syria Travel Show 2026, taking place from 28–30 September at Al Moutanbi Hall, Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus.

The three-day event will bring together tourism authorities, investors, hospitality and aviation leaders, travel companies, technology providers, entrepreneurs and industry specialists to explore opportunities across Syria's developing travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The confirmed event line-up brings together 34 exhibitors, including six startups and three small and medium-sized enterprises, alongside 10 sponsors and 43 speakers, including nine moderators. The conference programme will feature 15 sessions and a dedicated startup pitch competition, with exhibitors and speakers representing Syria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Germany, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa and Egypt.

Minister of Tourism to open the show:

The opening ceremony will be held under the patronage of H.E Mazen Al-Salhani, Minister of Tourism, who will officially open the inaugural edition.

Following the opening, the Minister will participate in a fireside chat with Raed Hergli, Vice President of Government Affairs at Visa, titled“Syria 2030: Reclaiming Heritage, Rebuilding the Future.” The discussion will address Syria's tourism ambitions, the recovery of its visitor economy and the partnerships needed to support sustainable sector growth.

Across the three days, the conference will explore tourism policy and investment, hospitality and real-estate development, aviation and connectivity, destination positioning, cultural heritage, travel distribution, technology, human-capital development and community-based tourism.

The programme will feature perspectives from government representatives, investors, airlines, hotel operators, tourism experts, technology companies, cultural organisations and entrepreneurs, creating a focused environment for knowledge exchange and commercial dialogue.

Startup pitch to spotlight emerging tourism solutions:

Entrepreneurship will also take centre stage through a dedicated startup pitch competition, giving participating founders the opportunity to present their ideas and solutions before an industry audience.

Selected startups will compete for prizes while gaining visibility among potential partners, investors and tourism-sector decision-makers. The initiative reflects the show's commitment to supporting emerging businesses and encouraging innovation within Syria's evolving visitor economy.

A meeting point for Syria's tourism future:

Organised by Mangusteen Events and Exhibitions, based in Qatar, and SO Media, based in Syria, Syria Travel Show has been developed as a business and knowledge platform connecting Syria's tourism sector with regional and international markets.

Through its exhibition, conference, startup programme and networking activities, the show aims to generate practical dialogue, introduce new ideas and capabilities, and build relationships that can contribute to tourism investment, destination development and long-term sector growth.

Visitor registration enters its final stage:

Tourism professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, operators, students and individuals interested in the future of Syria's tourism industry are encouraged to register before the show opens.

Registered visitors will have access to the exhibition, conference programme and networking opportunities across the three days. The exhibition floor will provide an opportunity to meet destinations, tourism businesses, service providers and emerging ventures, while the conference will offer direct insight into the priorities and opportunities shaping the sector.