SEHA Hosts 'Daughters Of Zayed' Emirati Women Forum At Zayed National Museum In Collaboration With The Emirati Women Chapter

The forum brought together Emirati leaders and leading female voices working across healthcare, law, sport, and entrepreneurship Discussions explored how wellbeing, family support, legal awareness, and intergenerational learning can support women's ambitions and contributions

Abu Dhabi, September 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, hosted the 'Daughters of Zayed' Emirati Women Forum at the Zayed National Museum in collaboration with the Emirati Women Chapter (EWC) as part of the UAE's month-long Emirati Women's Day celebrations. Held under the 2026 theme, 'We Emerge Stronger and Better', and aligned with the Year of Family 2026, the forum recognised Emirati women's achievements and examined the factors that support their well-being, ambitions, and contributions to national development. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of Elderly Initiatives at PureHealth, said:“The progress of Emirati women is built on generations of knowledge, experience and ambition, and each generation has an important role in carrying that legacy forward. Creating opportunities for younger and senior women to learn from one another strengthens this continuity, while investing in women's health and well-being enables them to remain active contributors throughout every stage of life. By supporting women to thrive, we strengthen not only individuals, but families, communities and the continued progress of our nation.”

The forum also brought together prominent Emirati leaders and figures, including H.E. Rawdha Mohamed Alotaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Costa Rica; H.E. Dr Mariam Matar, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Women Authority, as well as the Founder and President of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association; and H.E. Mariam Hamad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

Dr. Shamsa Al Mheiri, Director of EWC and Special Projects at PureHealth, said:“This year's theme, 'We Emerge Stronger and Better', carries even greater significance amid the challenges and changes facing the region. It affirms that the strength of Emirati women lies in their ability to adapt, persevere, and make an impact.”

She added:“Through the programme, we continue to support women throughout every stage of life by strengthening their health, well-being, and leadership capabilities, along with connecting the experiences of one generation to the potential of the next. The EWC's third cohort has welcomed 120 participants, with participation increasing by more than 94 per cent. This growth represents more than the expansion of the programme; it reflects a more connected and future-ready community of women. Whatever challenges arise, we believe this community will emerge stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to create lasting impact within families, workplaces, and society.”

Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Corporate Marketing and Communications Director at SEHA, said:“At SEHA, we believe every woman has a story worth telling, and that sharing her experience can inspire another woman and show her that ambition is within reach. We also believe that caring for women and supporting their physical and mental health creates an impact that extends far beyond the individual, strengthening families and communities alike.”

The discussions considered how the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan recognised women as active partners in society and national development, as well as how that vision continues to shape opportunities for successive generations. Participants shared personal and professional experiences from healthcare, sport, and entrepreneurship, highlighting the support that enabled them to progress and contribute in their respective fields.

The sessions also addressed women's physical and mental wellbeing as well as the role of family support in enabling women to pursue their ambitions, along with the importance of family relationships and legal awareness. Intergenerational conversations examined how values, knowledge and experience are passed between Emirati women, as well as how families and institutions can help create an environment in which women can participate, develop, and lead.

The forum concluded by emphasising the importance of sustained support from families, communities, and institutions in expanding opportunities for future generations of Emirati women. Through the event, SEHA and EWC reaffirmed their commitment to supporting women's health and well-being, recognising their achievements and advancing their contributions to society in line with the UAE's vision of women as key partners in shaping the nation's future.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.