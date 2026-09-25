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SEHA Hosts 'Daughters Of Zayed' Emirati Women Forum At Zayed National Museum In Collaboration With The Emirati Women Chapter
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The forum brought together Emirati leaders and leading female voices working across healthcare, law, sport, and entrepreneurship
Discussions explored how wellbeing, family support, legal awareness, and intergenerational learning can support women's ambitions and contributions
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK
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Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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