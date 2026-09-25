Ministry Of Finance Convenes Customer Council Under Phase Three Of Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme

Ministry highlights major achievements in eliminating bureaucracy and streamlining transactions in 2024 and 2025 Interactive sessions bring co-design to life, engaging customers as strategic partners in redesigning services and processes through Agentic AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Redesigning Financial Services and Processes with Agentic AI

The Ministry of Finance today convened its Customer Council in Dubai under Phase Three of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, as part of its ongoing efforts to re-engineer operations and procedures and enhance the efficiency of the financial ecosystem. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Council was attended by Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, with broad participation from strategic partners and customers.

The Council provided a collaborative platform for translating national objectives into practical workstreams and tangible outcomes, placing customers at the heart of service development in the programme's new phase.

Participants worked directly on enhancing a number of financial services and processes, simplifying their procedures and testing opportunities for the direct and responsible deployment of Agentic AI. This approach aims to generate practical solutions and test how smoothly and efficiently they could work before moving to implementation.

The Council also highlighted the Ministry's major achievements in eliminating bureaucracy and streamlining transactions during 2024 and 2025.

These achievements have laid a strong foundation for Phase Three, which focuses on advancing financial procedures and services and transforming them into proactive, autonomous processes that save time and effort.

The new phase will also harness the capabilities of Agentic AI to support financial operations in line with best practices and the highest standards of governance in implementation.

Continuous improvement as a sustainable approach:

Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi said:“Phase Three of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme marks a new stage in enhancing the efficiency of the financial ecosystem, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to harness Agentic AI to improve services and processes and build a bureaucracy-free government.

“We are moving beyond reducing procedures and documentation requirements towards proactively transforming services and processes, while harnessing Agentic AI to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate delivery and improve the customer experience.”

She added:“At the Ministry of Finance, we believe meaningful improvement begins with the everyday experiences of customers and employees. Engaging customers as partners in designing and testing solutions before they are adopted is therefore essential to saving time and effort and proactively meeting customers' expectations.

“We are equally committed to deploying Agentic AI directly, while maintaining the highest standards of governance and responsible implementation.”

She explained that the first two phases of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme had delivered tangible progress in reducing procedures and eliminating unnecessary requirements, as reflected in the Ministry's achievements during 2024 and 2025.

Interactive sessions put Agentic AI into practice:

The Customer Council featured hands-on sessions exploring practical applications of Agentic AI across six key areas of financial services and operations.

These included Budget Preparation; Transfer of Financial Allocations Between Chapters and Programs; Request to Impose/Modify Fees for Federal Agencies Services; Employee Payroll Procedures; Government Procurement; and the Final Account Preparation Cycle.

The sessions explored how Agentic AI could be deployed directly and responsibly in each area, identifying the tasks it could support, the data and inputs required, the stages of review and verification, and the safeguards needed before moving from testing to adoption and implementation. This approach is designed to ensure that proactive digital operations remain secure and are governed effectively.

The sessions also gave customers and strategic partners, as the primary drivers and principal designers of services, the opportunity to test the proposed concepts and provide first-hand feedback on ease of use and opportunities to improve the customer experience. Their input will support the development of flexible, proactive solutions grounded in users' actual needs.

The Customer Council concluded with a review of the final outcomes and recommendations developed during the sessions. These will provide the Ministry of Finance's implementation teams with a roadmap for developing and governing smart digital services, redesigning services and processes, and establishing the frameworks needed to govern and monitor their performance during the next phase, in line with the highest standards of quality and governance.

The initiative reflects Phase Three of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme's shift towards the practical, direct deployment of Agentic AI to reimagine financial procedures and services, turning them into proactive, autonomous processes that save time, reduce costs and eliminate complexity across the financial ecosystem.

Launched by the UAE Government in 2023, the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme is a key contributor to achieving the pillars and targets of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

The programme aims to reduce unnecessary burdens and procedures for businesses and individuals in terms of time, effort and resources; eliminate 100 per cent of unnecessary procedures; and promote the effective and secure adoption of Agentic AI.

In doing so, it seeks to drive economic growth, boost competitiveness across sectors, strengthen the business environment, improve quality of life across society, foster highly efficient, human-centred operating models, and support the UAE Government's ambition to become the world's best government in service delivery.