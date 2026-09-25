Anker Unveils Complete Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System At Fall Media Showcase

Anker eufy Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System

Anker eufy TrackLight Cam S1

Anker eufy SoloCam E50

Shifting home security from passive recording to proactive detection that starts beyond the door

- Frank Zhu, General Manager, Anker eufyBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations today unveiled the Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System, a coordinated five-product lineup that shifts home security from passive recording to proactive detection. Built around the Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1, Video Doorbell S4, SoloCam E50, eufyCam E52 and Window Camera E10, all connected via HomeBase S380, the system covers the full path of an approach - from the farthest perimeter, across the yard, to the front door and inside the home - each device sees farther, tracks movement as it happens, and steps in when it needs to. The announcement was made at the Fall Media Showcase, "Own Your Yard - Proactive Detection Beyond the Door," in New York City. The pre-sale campaign begins today on ."Homeowners spend valuable time taking care of their yard, day in, day out, and think about their property as one cohesive space they need to protect," said Frank Zhu, General Manager, Anker eufy. "Every product in this lineup is designed to give homeowners confidence that every corner of their property is protected, from indoors to the outdoors, providing valuable peace of mind."Around the Yard - TrackLightTM Cam S1 Leads in Active DeterrenceThe Anker eufy TrackLightTM Cam S1 is the world's first outdoor security track light camera with an auto-tracking light designed to actively deter intruders. The camera automatically detects suspicious activity and locks onto moving subjects with an auto-tracking light from up to 12 meters away, while activating a 105 dB siren, including auto-tracking deterrence or red and blue light warnings.Its dual-radar detection system delivers 180-degree coverage, while 355-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical pan-and-tilt provides full 360-degree monitoring. Three customizable detection zones and distances focus detection on the homeowner's own property. The camera records in 4K resolution with up to 10 times zoom, detecting people up to 12 meters away. The camera recognizes family using radar detection and Bluetooth recognition, automatically activating soft welcome lighting with a maximum range of 12 meters as visitors approach. It is compatible with Apple Home and Google Home.- Floodlight: 120-degree wide beam angle designed to enhance color night vision- TrackLight: auto-tracking light with a 10°-30° adaptive beam, which narrows to a focused beam for subjects at a distance and widens for broader coverage, up to 500 lumen max brightness- IP65 weatherproof rating- Size: 7.28 × 7.13 × 9.84 inch- Weight: 2.2 lbFront Door Protection - Video Doorbell S4 Launching SoonThe refreshed eufy Video Doorbell S4 serves as the front-door guardian, protecting the entryway before anyone reaches the door. Its 180-degree panoramic view captures the doorway and the yard leading up to it in a single frame, eliminating blind spots. It has a 9-megapixel lens with 3K resolution, with a virtual reality-inspired mobile experience in the eufy app. OmniTrack AI-powered human detection separates people from passing traffic and background motion, then tracks each visitor and automatically adjusts the zoom to keep them in frame as they approach. As the entry point of the system, the S4 works alongside the SoloCam E50 watching the boundary, the eufyCam E52 covering the yard and the TrackLight Cam S1 deterring anyone who gets too close.Farthest Perimeter - SoloCam E50 Delivers Full Yard AwarenessThe Anker eufy SoloCam E50 anchors the outermost layer of the Edge 5.0 system, monitoring and protecting the boundaries of the yard. A dual-lens 4K pan-and-tilt camera that mounts at a single point, it pairs one wide-angle lens maintaining full awareness of the yard with a second lens offering 12-times hybrid zoom, which tracks and magnifies movement at the far edge of the property. Radar and passive infrared dual detection distinguish real threats from background motion, reducing false alerts. A motion-activated spotlight and two-way audio deliver active deterrence at the perimeter. A 5-watt SolarPlus 2.0 solar panel keeps the camera running outdoors. It is compatible with Google Assistant.- Size: 3.5 × 3.5 × 5.5 in- Weight: 1.7 lbFull Yard Coverage - eufyCam E52 Ensures No GapsThe Anker eufyCam E52 delivers full yard coverage from a single mount, pairing a fixed wide-angle bullet lens with a motorized pan-tilt-zoom lens. The bullet camera maintains continuous panoramic coverage of the yard, while the PTZ lens independently tracks and follows subjects closely, so homeowners can both see the whole yard perimeter and obtain closer looks at visitors. Recording in 4K resolution with 8 times digital zoom, it captures facial details from up to 40 feet.- Size: 6.4 × 3.5 × 6.2 in- Weight: 1.8 lbInside Protection - Window Camera E10 Protects From WithinThe Anker eufy Window Camera E10 extends the system indoors, suitable for apartment windows and rentals. A no-trace mounting sticker attaches the camera to the inside of a window, with a 25-degree adjustable tilt and anti-reflection optics to reduce glare. It records in 2.5K resolution with color night vision and continuous wired recording.Together, the five products form the Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System - one connected ecosystem covering the perimeter, the yard, the door and indoors.Built on eufy's local-first data storage commitment, sensitive biometric data is processed on-device, reinforcing user privacy with no monthly subscription fees.Pricing and Availability- TrackLightTM Cam S1 - MSRP: $299.99. Available in late October on eufy and Amazon.- SoloCam E50 - MSRP: $229.99. Available in late October.- eufyCam E52 - MSRP: $269.99. Available in late October.- Video Doorbell S4 - MSRP: $299.99 with Chime. Available in late September in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Middle East, Africa, select European markets.- Window Camera E10 - MSRP: $79.99. Available later this year in select markets.Press Kiteufy fall showcase media kitAbout Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations (SZSE: 300866; HKEX: 00668), known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 with a commitment to Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, power, audio and entertainment, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers across over 180 countries and regions. To learn more, visit Anker.

Janet Jin

Anker Innovations

+1 253-988-3526

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Anker Unveils Complete Edge 5.0 Yard Protection System at Fall Media Showcase News Provided By Anker Innovations September 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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