Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Deploy Arizona Trial Division Across Phoenix And Scottsdale

Karns & Karns: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment, fighting for victims of corporate negligence

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Trial Attorney Darren McBratney of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, uniquely licensed across California, Texas, and Arizona

Led by tri-state trial attorney Darren McBratney, the premier firm expands aggressive courtroom representation across Maricopa County freight corridors.

- Darren McBratneyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier family-owned trial law firm with over $500 Million recovered nationally, has officially launched an expanded regional litigation initiative across the Valley of the Sun. Operating from dual physical office hubs in Downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, the firm is deploying significant courtroom capital to represent victims of catastrophic 18-wheeler collisions, complex highway wrecks, rideshare sexual abuse, and wrongful death throughout Maricopa County and statewide.Confronting Maricopa County's Commercial Freight and Commuter CorridorsAs one of the fastest-growing logistics regions in the United States, greater Phoenix is crossed by heavily congested freight arteries, including Interstate 10, Interstate 17, Loop 101, and Loop 202. The continuous stream of commercial freight haulers connecting West Coast shipping ports with Southwestern supply chains has led to an alarming rise in severe multi-vehicle collisions, heavy commercial tractor-trailer wrecks, and devastating pedestrian impacts.The firm emphasizes that the local legal environment is heavily saturated with highway billboard advertisers and high-volume referral networks."Every major highway across Phoenix and Scottsdale is covered with billboard lawyers promising fast cash settlements," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "What the billboards hide is that many of these operations are settlement mills. They take on thousands of files and look for rapid, discounted settlements with commercial insurance companies because they lack the litigation funding or courtroom appetite to pick a jury. Karns & Karns is a Trial-First firm. Insurance companies track which lawyers actually step into court. When corporate defense lawyers see our firm on the pleadings, they know we are fully prepared to go to trial, which is the single most effective leverage point to recover maximum value."Trial Attorney Darren McBratney: Multi-State Authority and Courtroom PowerLeading the firm's Arizona trial litigation is premier trial attorney Darren McBratney. Holding rare tri-state licensing across Arizona, California, and Texas, Darren brings a commanding legal perspective and decades of high-stakes civil litigation experience to Maricopa County courts.Driven by fierce advocacy against powerful corporate opponents, Darren has prosecuted complex catastrophic injury claims, medical malpractice, product liability, and commercial transportation disputes, securing over $30 million in career verdicts and settlements."Commercial trucking corporations and rideshare transportation companies deploy rapid-response defense teams to crash sites within hours," said Darren McBratney, trial attorney. "Our Arizona litigation team counters that defense playbook immediately. By subpoenaing electronic logging devices (ELDs), downloading engine black boxes, and retaining independent accident reconstruction specialists from day one, we build unassailable cases that force corporate insurance carriers to take full responsibility."Trial Attorney Darren McBratney: Multi-State Authority and Courtroom PowerLeading the firm's Arizona trial litigation is premier trial attorney Darren McBratney. Holding rare tri-state licensing across Arizona, California, and Texas, Darren brings a commanding legal perspective and decades of high-stakes civil litigation experience to Maricopa County courts.Driven by fierce advocacy against powerful corporate opponents, Darren has prosecuted complex catastrophic injury claims, medical malpractice, product liability, and commercial transportation disputes, securing over $30 million in career verdicts and settlements."Commercial trucking corporations and rideshare transportation companies deploy rapid-response defense teams to crash sites within hours," said Darren McBratney, trial attorney. "Our Arizona litigation team counters that defense playbook immediately. By subpoenaing electronic logging devices (ELDs), downloading engine black boxes, and retaining independent accident reconstruction specialists from day one, we build unassailable cases that force corporate insurance carriers to take full responsibility."Specialized Practice Focus Across the Valley of the SunOperating under the firm's strict No-Fee Guarantee-where the firm advances 100 percent of all litigation costs and clients pay zero out-of-pocket expenses unless compensation is recovered-Karns & Karns handles high-stakes litigation across core practice areas:Commercial 18-Wheeler & Freight Collisions: Preserving electronic data recorder telemetry, auditing Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) driver hour compliance, and prosecuting corporate carriers for negligent vehicle maintenance.Catastrophic Highway & Commuter Crashes: Litigating complex multi-car pileups, distracted driving impacts, and high-speed rollover collisions along regional freeways.Wrongful Death Actions: Providing compassionate, trauma-informed guidance to surviving families under the Arizona Wrongful Death Act (A.R.S. § 12-611), pursuing accountability for lost financial support, guidance, and companionship.Pedestrian & Crosswalk Accidents: Protecting vulnerable pedestrians, cyclists, and runners struck at urban intersections and roadway shoulders against aggressive comparative-fault defenses.Motorcycle Collisions: Defending motorcyclists against insurance adjuster biases to recover comprehensive medical and economic compensation for traumatic brain and orthopedic injuries.Uber & Lyft Rideshare Collisions: Navigating layered commercial insurance policies up to $1 million to hold rideshare corporations accountable for driver negligence.Rideshare Sexual Abuse & Assault Litigation: Prosecuting confidential, trauma-informed civil actions against rideshare platforms for negligent background screening, inadequate passenger safety monitoring, and platform misconduct."Our physical presence in both Phoenix and Scottsdale ensures Valley residents receive local, responsive representation backed by the financial muscle of a nationwide trial powerhouse," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "We fund every deposition, medical life-care plan, and forensic trial exhibit in-house, ensuring working Arizona families are never outmatched by insurance defense networks."Arizona OfficePhoenix Office (Central Hub): 2 N Central Ave, #1800, Phoenix, AZ 85004Scottsdale Office: 7702 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, #300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. Backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and over $500 million recovered for victims of negligence, the firm handles catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and rideshare litigation across California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.Media & Case Inquiries:Phone: 1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Website:

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Deploy Arizona Trial Division Across Phoenix and Scottsdale News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys September 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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