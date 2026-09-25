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Totalenergies
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:32 AM EST - TotalEnergies: Said its Board of Directors reviewed the Company's strategic outlook and unanimously reaffirmed the relevance of the strategy implemented around its two pillars, Oil & Gas and Integrated Power. The Company's outlook will be presented to investors on September 28. TotalEnergies shares T are trading unchanged at $33.76.
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