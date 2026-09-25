Postdoctoral Researcher, War Studies Department, King's College London

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Dr. Marina Miron holds a post-doctoral research position at the War Studies Department, King's College London. Her research focuses on examining the information warfare strategies employed by Russia and China. Dr. Miron is actively involved in a research project funded by the British Academy in collaboration with Prof. David V. Gioe. This project explores effective countermeasures that the Western world can adopt in response to these strategies. Her research encompasses the theoretical aspects of information warfare and its practical implications, particularly in domains such as space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

–present Post-doctoral Researcher, King's College London

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