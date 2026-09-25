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Katharine Short

Katharine Short


2026-09-25 10:07:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Archives and Special Collections Manager, De Montfort University
Profile Articles

I studied History of Art at the University of Cambridge (2000-2003) and the Courtauld Institute (2004-2005). While at the Courtauld I undertook a research project using the archives of the Conway Library, which inspired me to move into the archives sector. I worked as an Archives Assistant at King's College London while undertaking a PG Dip in Archives Management at the University of Aberystwyth. After qualification I worked at The London Archives in the Acquisitions and Cataloguing Team.

In 2013 I moved to De Montfort University in Leicester, becoming the institution's first archivist. In the last 13 years at DMU I have built up the archive into a collection of national significance, particularly in the collecting areas of sports history, fashion history and cinema and television history. I also played a significant role in the creation of the DMU Museum and the Stephen Lawrence Research Centre.

I have collaborated with academic staff on numerous projects and developed a successful teaching programme using the archive, personally teaching on average 45 sessions a year to students at all levels.

Experience
  • –present Archives and Special Collections Manager, De Montfort University
Education
  • 2005 Courtauld Institute of Art, MA Hons History of Art

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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