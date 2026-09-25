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Ukraine To Get Patriot Missile Production Licenses After Trump Decision

Ukraine To Get Patriot Missile Production Licenses After Trump Decision


2026-09-25 10:07:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine would receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles, Zelensky said following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“President Trump emphasized during our latest meeting: 'Yes, I have made the final decision - Ukraine will receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles,'” Zelensky told journalists on Friday.

The Patriot is a U.S.-made surface-to-air missile defense system designed to counter a range of aerial and missile threats. The system can detect, track and engage various targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and tactical ballistic missiles.

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