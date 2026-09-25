Five Guys Opens 2,000Th Store, A Milestone 40 Years In The Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newest location officially opens at Universal Orlando's CityWalk Entertainment Complex

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Guys today celebrates 2,000 stores worldwide with the opening of Five Guys at the Universal CityWalk entertainment complex at Universal Orlando Resort.

It's a milestone 40 years in the making, as Five Guys now operates restaurants in 30 countries.

The menu that the Murrell family created in February 1986 remains simple – fresh ingredients, food prepped daily, proprietary bread and no shortcuts.

It's a recipe that's held steady for decades.

“The boys, Janie and I just wanted to make a really good burger and treat people right when we opened that first spot in Arlington,” Five Guys Founder Jerry Murrell said.“Forty years and 2,000 stores later, that's still the plan. I'm proud of every operator and every crew member who's been part of this journey with us.”









Five Guys franchisee and North Star Dining USA, Inc. President and CEO Darven Erickson agreed:“This is another step forward in the Five Guys story. Universal is a clear leader in the global entertainment space. So, Five Guys and Universal Orlando Resort is a perfect marriage of our brands to deliver a great experience for our guests.”

Lisa Hall, Vice President, Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort, added,“Five Guys is a great addition to Universal CityWalk, and we're excited to welcome this iconic brand to our destination. With its famous burgers and fries, Five Guys adds even more variety to CityWalk's already incredible collection of dining experiences, giving our guests yet another delicious option to enjoy.”

By the Numbers



2,000 – Five Guys restaurants worldwide

30 – countries with a Five Guys

40 – years since The Murrell family opened the first Five Guys in Arlington, Va.

36 – Five Guys restaurants operated by North Star Dining USA, Inc. 150 – languages Five Guys guests can use to order at the Universal CityWalk kiosks



About Five Guys

Five Guys is a global fast-casual leader known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers. It began in 1986, when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Va. Today, Five Guys operates 2,000 locations in 30 countries. It strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers.

Follow Five Guys on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For more information, visit fiveguys.com.

Media Contact

Christine Cube

External Communications Specialist

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