Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Form 8.3 -DCC Plc


2026-09-25 10:02:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  • KEY INFORM A TION
    • Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
    Company dealt in DCC plc
    Class of relevant security to which
    the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
    €0.25 ordinary shares
    Date of dealing 24th September 2026

    2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

    (110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

    Long Short
    Number (%) Number (%)
    (1) Relevant securities 1,162,923 1.36135%
    (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A
    (3) Options and agreements to
    purchase/sell    		 N/A N/A
    T otal 1,162,923 1.36135%

    (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the compan y , other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

    Class of relevant security: Long Short
    Number (%) Number (%)
    (1) Relevant securities N/A
    (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
    (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
    T otal N/A

    3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

    (110) Purchases and sales

    Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
    Purchase 1,097.00 64.40
    Sale 144.00 64.40

    (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

    Product name,
    e.g. CFD    		 Nature of transaction
    (Note 6)    		 Number of relevant securities
    (Note 7)    		 Price per unit
    (Note 5)
    N/A

    (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

    (i) W riting, selling, purchasing or varying

    Product name,
    e.g. call option    		 Writing, selling,
    purchasing
    varying etc.    		 Number of
    securities to which
    the option relates
    (Note 7)    		 Exercise
    price    		 Type , e.g.
    American,
    European etc.    		 Expiry
    date    		 Option money
    paid/received
    per unit (Note 5)
    N/A

    (ii) Exercising

    Product name,
    e.g. call option    		 Number of securities Exercise price per
    unit (Note 5)
    N/A

    (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

    Nature of transaction
    (Note 8)    		 Details Price per unit
    (if applicable) (Note 5)
    N/A

    4. OTHER INFORM A TION

    Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

    Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
    N/A


    Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
    Date of disclosure 25th September 2026
    Contact name Sreejesh Menon, Suresh Kumar
    Telephone number +918067415013
    If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
    If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A



    MENAFN25092026004107003653ID1111716067



    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date


    More Story
    Search