Paravur Hospital Mortuary: Health Minister Orders 6 Freezers After Body Rot Incident!

Kochi: Health Minister K. Muraleedharan has intervened in the shocking incident where a dead body decomposed inside the Paravur Taluk Hospital mortuary. The minister instructed the District Medical Officer (DMO) to immediately arrange six new freezers for the hospital. The deceased, Jessy Paily from Paravuthuruth in Paravur, was kept in the mortuary but was later found in a highly decomposed state. Hospital staff had kept the body in the mortuary for 16 hours. They noticed the decomposition only when they took the body out for the post-mortem. Following this, Jessy's son filed a formal complaint.

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The DMO has now sought a detailed report on the incident. On the other hand, hospital authorities are defending themselves, saying they did not commit any lapse in preserving the body. The Health Minister also received information that the existing freezers at the taluk hospital were very old. However, the hospital officials clarified that they kept this particular body in a perfectly working mobile freezer. They also added that the freezer temperature was at -3 degrees Celsius when they took the body out for the post-mortem.

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