Apex Digitizing Adds Screen Printing To Its Embroidery Digitizing Services

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Embroidery digitizing company expands its lineup with screen printing and vector art, offering fast turnaround for apparel decorators.

- Apex Digitizing TeamHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Digitizing, a Houston, Texas-based provider of embroidery digitizing services, has added screen printing and vector art preparation to its service lineup, giving apparel decorators, uniform suppliers, and promotional product companies a single vendor for both embroidery and print-ready files.The company has provided digitizing services to clients across the United States and internationally for more than a decade, converting logo artwork into machine-ready stitch files for chest and cap logos, jacket backs, and full-size designs compatible with every major embroidery format.With the addition of screen printing preparation, Apex Digitizing now also offers color separation, four-color process work, and non-redraw artwork cleanup for clients producing printed apparel alongside embroidered goods, reducing the need to source these services from separate vendors.Pricing for the expanded lineup starts at $8 for chest and cap digitizing and simple vector conversion, with full-back designs and complex vector separation priced from $25 depending on design complexity. Standard turnaround for most orders runs between 8 and 12 hours, with a rush option available in 4 hours or less at no additional charge. File conversions and minor edits continue to be provided at no extra cost."Adding screen printing means decorators can get embroidery and print files from one vendor, without juggling separate turnaround times or pricing structures," said a representative of Apex Digitizing.Alongside the new screen printing option, the company continues to offer custom patch digitizing, including leather and PVC patches, for clients who need multiple decoration formats produced from a single set of artwork files. Apex Digitizing has completed more than 56,000 digitizing orders since it began operating in 2012, serving independent embroiderers, small print shops, and large-scale apparel manufacturers.Order support, file formatting assistance, and revision requests are available around the clock. The company said the expanded lineup is intended to help decorators manage fewer vendors during peak production periods, when both embroidered and printed apparel orders tend to overlap.About Apex DigitizingApex Digitizing is a Houston, Texas-based provider of embroidery digitizing, custom patch, and screen printing preparation services for apparel decorators, uniform suppliers, and promotional product companies in the United States and internationally. More information is available at .

Peter Haddon

Apex Digitizing

+1 281-899-0156

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Apex Digitizing Adds Screen Printing to Its Embroidery Digitizing Services News Provided By Apex Digitizing September 25, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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