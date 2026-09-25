Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Stresses Need For Well-Lit, Safe Streets For Women, Children

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Outlining a four-pillar roadmap for building a world-class Delhi, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu on Friday stressed the need for safer streets for women and children through better lighting and Pink Force deployment.

Congratulated the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for securing the first position in the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, Sandhu said that to achieve a world-class city would also need AI-enabled responsive civic services, zero-waste neighbourhoods and Jan Bhagidari as a shared civic responsibility.

"Our frontline workers are the true brand ambassadors of the city. Their safety, dignity, welfare and institutional support must remain paramount as we build a Viksit Dilli for a 'Viksit Bharat'," the L-G added during an interaction with NDMC staff.

On the occasions, NDMC Chairman Kumar Dwivedi, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, MLA and NDMC Member Virendra Singh Kadian, Council Members Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomer, Secretary Rahul Singh, Financial Advisor Rakesh Singh and senior officers along with employees were also present.

L-G Sandhu interacted with the NDMC employees and commended sanitation workers, gardeners, engineers and staff who keep the heart of the national capital clean, green and well-maintained, a statement said.

The L-G said, "New Delhi is not merely the administrative centre of the country; it is the face and first impression of India for visitors from across the world. The cleanliness, greenery, upkeep and overall appearance of the National Capital therefore carry immense significance."

"I appreciate the dedication of NDMC's frontline workers -- sanitation workers, gardeners, engineers and electrical and maintenance staff, who work tirelessly every day to keep New Delhi clean, green and well maintained," he added.

The L-G said that the commitment demonstrated by the NDMC during major international engagements, including the BRICS Summit, deserves appreciation.

"The ability to maintain high standards of cleanliness and civic services during such important occasions and to sustain those standards in everyday life reflects the professionalism and dedication of the entire NDMC family," he added.

The achievement of 100 per cent source segregation under the "Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign" is also an important step towards strengthening sustainable waste management and building a cleaner Delhi, he said.