MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oma Savings Bank Plc, stock exchange release, 25 September 2026 at 4.30 p.m. (EEST), other information disclosed to the rules of the exchange

Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a covered bond of EUR 200 million as part of a bond program

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES, THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“ OmaSp” or the“ Company”) issues a covered bond of EUR 200 million. The maturity date of the bond is 2 October 2029, and the loan has a floating interest rate. The ISIN code of the bond is FI4000615059.

The loan issuance will take place under OmaSp's EUR 4 billion bond program. On 1 September 2026, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the base prospectus in respect of OmaSp's bond program, and the supplement thereto on 21 September 2026.

The base prospectus, the supplement and the final terms of the bond are available in English on the Company's website at

OmaSp has submitted an application for the bond to be admitted to trading on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, ...

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, ...

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, ...

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.