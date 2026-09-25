Priority One Builders Named Contractor Of The Year Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pasadena-based general contractor earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Priority One Builders, a Pasadena-based general contractor, has been named Contractor of the Year Los Angeles by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on aggregated public consumer review data. The company holds a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

Led by co-founders Albert Muradyan, 31, and Armen Petrosyan, 36, the Armenian-American-owned firm recently completed an 18-unit apartment complex at 14810 Delano Street in Van Nuys, one of its largest projects to date and a milestone in its growth as a multifamily contractor in Los Angeles.

"We built this company on doing what we say we'll do, on schedule and on budget," said Albert Muradyan, co-founder of Priority One Builders. "Delivering 18 new homes in Van Nuys shows we can take on serious multifamily construction while giving every client the same attention to detail."

"Los Angeles needs more housing, and we want to be the builder that developers and homeowners trust to get it done right," said Armen Petrosyan, co-founder of Priority One Builders.

Priority One Builders serves residential and commercial clients across Greater Los Angeles, including the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County. The company focuses on quality craftsmanship, code compliance, and delivering projects on time and on budget, from single-family remodels to ground-up multifamily development.

Services include kitchen and bathroom remodels, home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), garage conversions, custom homes, restaurant and commercial tenant build-outs, and mid-size multifamily construction, from duplexes and fourplexes to apartment buildings. The team works across Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank, Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Santa Monica, and surrounding communities, with deep experience navigating Los Angeles permitting and construction requirements.

Project inquiries can be made by calling (818) 839-0011 or visiting .

The Contractor of the Year Los Angeles recognition is issued by the Consumer Ratings Institute using publicly accessible consumer reviews and highlights consistent public feedback for Priority One Builders in its category and market.

About Priority One Builders

Priority One Builders is a Greater Los Angeles general contractor based in Pasadena, California, offering residential and commercial construction, ADUs, home additions, remodels, and multifamily development. Located at 87 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103. Contact: (818) 839-0011;...; .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Albert Muradyan

Priority One Builders

+1 818-839-0011

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Priority One Builders Named Contractor of the Year Los Angeles News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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