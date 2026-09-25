Jessica Ho performing with BAILA Society. Photo by Alla Bronskaya

BAILA Society brings a new Latin Hustle piece to Newark festival

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BAILA Society will perform at the Dodge Poetry Festival's Family Fun Day on October 17, 2026, presenting a piece that celebrates the Latin Hustle. The performance features Jessica Ho as principal dancer.Family Fun Day takes place from 11 AM on Chambers Plaza in downtown Newark, as part of the Dodge Poetry Festival presented by NJPAC. The free, outdoor event brings dance into the festival's mix of poets, writers, and spoken word artists, drawing a throughline between spoken word and the musicality of partner dance.BAILA Society is a dance company under the direction of Ahtoy Juliana, PhD, dedicated to celebrating Afro-Cuban folklorico and Latin Hustle as living histories alongside salsa.

Alla Bronskaya

Baila Society

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BAILA Society Performs at the Dodge Poetry Festival, Featuring Principal Dancer Jessica Ho News Provided By Baila Society September 25, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry



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