Dandelion Launches AI-Native Legacy And Estate Planning Platform In California, New York, Colorado, And Washington

Dandelion Co-Founders Amanda Brown and Sam Dalton

Founded by former NerdWallet and Vouch leaders, Dandelion brings legal documents, practical planning, and the things families need to know into one living plan

- Amanda Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of DandelionSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Amanda Brown's mother died, Amanda was 19 years old. She was left everything her mother owned, but zero instructions on what to do next. There was no Will. No roadmap. Just grief and a thousand tasks and decisions across probate and a funeral that no 19-year-old was prepared to navigate alone. Today, Brown and Co-Founder Sam Dalton announced the availability of Dandelion, an AI-native legacy and estate planning platform built to make sure no family inherits a mess. Dandelion is initially available in California, Colorado, New York, and Washington, with all 50 states and DC coming soon."I built the plan I wish my mom had left me," said Amanda Brown, CEO. "Estate planning has traditionally been gated behind legalese and a hefty price tag. Dandelion exists to make sure everyone, not just those who have a high-net-worth estate, have access to a plan."More Than a WillDandelion starts from a simple premise: a Will is essential, but a Will alone is not a plan. Dandelion's AI companion, Dandie, guides members through creating and maintaining the legal paperwork, practical information, wishes, and personal details their families need when something happens to them. Rather than confronting families with a stack of forms, Dandie turns the process into a conversation, building a personalized roadmap of what to do next.Members can create Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Healthcare Directives; organize information about accounts, insurance, property, and contacts; record wishes and memories; and securely share what matters with the people who may someday need it. The result is a living plan that changes alongside a family so it's never incomplete or invalid."Dandelion's mission is simple," Brown said. "We started this company to make legacy planning an act of love. Dandelion helps you create the legal documents you need and keep them true to your life as it changes, so your family is protected, provided for, and prepared, no matter what."An Old Problem, Still Largely UnsolvedEstate planning is one of the oldest, most established advisory professions, and yet most American families remain unprotected. Caring's 2025 Wills and Estate Planning Study found 56 percent of Americans have no Will or Trust in place, and the largest group without one is parents of children under 18-the people with the most at stake and the least time to spare. Estate planning was built as a transaction, signed once and filed away, rather than a plan that moves the way life does. EstateExec estimates settling an estate takes an average of 570 hours, and 44 percent of families report conflict during the process.Dandelion was built to close these gaps by providing families the documents they need, at an accessible price, and with language that doesn't require a law degree; a plan built for the 10-20 minutes busy families have in a day; and everything kept current so it never goes stale the moment it's signed.AI Where it Helps, Human Where it MattersBrown and Co-Founder and CTO Sam Dalton have spent their careers building technology in highly regulated industries, previously holding leadership roles at NerdWallet, Vouch, LinkedIn, and Hiscox USA. That background shaped Dandelion: Dandie handles the conversational layer, helping a family understand what it needs and keeping a plan current, while the elements that can't fail-legal documents, compliance, safety-sit inside a robust platform backed by decades of industry experience.Rather than recreating every piece of estate planning itself, Dandelion has assembled partners with established expertise: Estately powers every Will, Power of Attorney, and Advance Healthcare Directive; Ladder lets members explore life insurance; NetLaw connects members with attorneys for more complex guidance; and SnapDocs handles notarization and signing. Dandelion is also provided as an employee benefit through Vivvi."Families are trusting us with some of the most consequential information they'll ever organize," said Dalton. "Being AI-native doesn't mean asking AI to do everything. It means using it deliberately, making a hard process dramatically easier while putting rigor around the parts that cannot afford to be wrong."Making Estate Planning a Part of Family LifeDandelion challenges the idea that estate planning should happen behind closed doors, once, and never mentioned again, rather than visibly, while families are living and changing. A child is born. A home is purchased. Parents get older, careers change-yet estate planning has largely remained something people do once and put away, hoping they will not need it for a very long time.Dandelion wants to change that, by making estate planning as normal as saving for retirement, not as a marker of wealth or age, but a basic part of taking care of the people who depend on you. That's the heart of Dandelion's larger ambition: to talk about planning for death around the dinner table, moving estate planning out of the lawyer's office and into everyday life.About DandelionDandelion is an AI-native legacy and estate planning platform that turns legal paperwork, practical details, and personal memories into one living plan, so families can pass on what matters when they need it most. Dandelion was founded in 2026 by Amanda Brown and Sam Dalton, who bring more than 25 years of experience building technology in regulated industries.Learn more at joindandelion.Dandelion is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Information provided through Dandelion is for informational purposes and is not a substitute for advice from a qualified attorney.

Lily Pearsall

Dandelion

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Dandelion Launches AI-Native Legacy and Estate Planning Platform in California, New York, Colorado, and Washington News Provided By Dandelion September 25, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Technology



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