Abu Dhabi To Host UAE's First International Professional Sumo Competition On Sept 26

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is set to host its first international professional sumo competition this weekend, bringing elite wrestlers from Japan, Mongolia, and Egypt to Abu Dhabi for a 36-bout showdown.

The All-Star Sumo Competition will take place at Space42 Arena on Saturday, September 26, marking the first time international professional sumo will be held in the UAE.

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Nine wrestlers will compete in the one-day event, with competitors ranging from 140kg to 250kg and several bringing hundreds of professional bouts of experience to the ring. The event, hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has already sold out ahead of its UAE debut.

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“Bringing All-Star Sumo to Abu Dhabi is an exciting opportunity to introduce the sport to a new audience and continue its growth internationally,” said Andrew Freund, Director of All-Star Sumo and Founder of USA Sumo.

“Sumo has an incredible combination of tradition, athleticism and spectacle, and we hope this event can help build a lasting connection with fans in the UAE and across the region," he added.

All-Star Sumo Competition line-up

Japan's Ichi is the most decorated wrestler in the lineup. The 193cm, 230kg wrestler spent ten years in Japan's professional ranks, reached sekiwake, a rank held by the top one per cent, and won the Emperor's Cup, the highest prize in Japanese professional sumo.

“Sumo is a sport in which mind and body are united, placing importance not only on winning and losing but also on courtesy. I am really looking forward to competing again, facing different types of wrestlers and giving it my all to aim for the championship,” Ichi said.

At 193cm and 250kg, Japan's Hiroki is the heaviest wrestler in the lineup. The two-time divisional champion spent 12 years competing in Japan's professional elite division.

“You will be amazed by the sheer power of the wrestlers colliding with one another, but also by how surprisingly quick they can move,” Hiroki said.“Sumo matches are often decided in the blink of an eye, and I hope you will experience that speed and tension up close.”

The lineup also features Japan's Fumiya, who stands at 170cm and weighs 230kg. Despite being the shortest wrestler competing, his lower centre of gravity can give him an advantage against taller opponents.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Fumiya said:“A match is not merely a test of raw strength; it involves a tactical exchange of techniques such as pushing, pulling, sidestepping and grappling, based on reading the opponent's movements.”

Mongolia's Mendee is a World Sumo Champion and US Sumo Open champion, while compatriot Tora has 825 career matches, the most of anyone in the lineup. Japan's Waka has 763 career matches, while Mongolia's Zorig, at 140kg, is the lightest in the lineup. Two-time World Sumo Championships silver medallist Jaagii completes the lineup.

The only Arab wrestler taking part

Meanwhile, Egypt's Ramy El-Gazar is the only Arab wrestler taking part. The 193cm, 220kg athlete is a 10-time Egyptian national sumo champion and US Sumo Open champion. When he's not in the ring, he works as a professional chef.

“Representing Egypt and the Arab world is always a great honour for me. Every time I step into the sumo ring, I feel that I am carrying more than my own name. I am carrying the Egyptian flag and representing millions of people across the Arab world,” El-Gazar said.

Turning to what spectators can expect on Saturday, he added:“Many people know the image of a sumo wrestler, but they have never experienced the speed, power, technique, discipline and tradition of sumo live. Once you see it from just a few metres away, your understanding of the sport completely changes.”

Looking beyond Saturday's competition, El-Gazar is optimistic about sumo's future in the region.

“I hope this event opens the door for more sumo competitions in the Middle East and, most importantly, inspires a new generation of Arab athletes to try the sport,” El-Gazar said.

Spectators will also experience elements of sumo's centuries-old traditions, including a formal ring-entering procession and traditional pre-bout rituals.

The event is coordinated in collaboration with USA Sumo to maintain professional standards while preserving the sport's traditions.

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