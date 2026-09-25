Dubai Uncovers 2,395 Violations Across Unauthorised Construction, Illegal Occupancy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In an effort to protect residents' safety and preserve the character of Dubai's neighbourhoods, Dubai Municipality has carried out more than 16,000 inspection visits across residential areas since the start of 2026.

The inspections target construction activity, building use and occupancy violations. Inspectors aim to identify violations at an early stage, follow up on corrective measures and strengthen compliance among property owners and occupants, while addressing practices that may affect residents' safety, building integrity and the quality of the residential environment.

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Al Warqa received particular attention, with more than 800 inspection visits focused on building use, occupancy violations and unauthorised construction works.

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Across Dubai, field teams recorded 2,395 violations. Of these:

451 cases have been fully rectified 1,478 cases are currently completing the required corrective measures 466 cases faced strict measures

The Municipality says it will continue following up on outstanding violations until corrective actions are completed within the specified time frames.

“Our objective is to prevent non-compliant practices, raise compliance levels and safeguard public safety while preserving the urban character of residential areas,” said Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality.“These efforts support Dubai's continued development as a safe, well-regulated and sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life for residents.”

Prominent violations

The most prominent violations identified included:

Bachelor accommodation in areas where it is not permitted Occupancy of a single residential unit by multiple families Construction works or alterations carried out without the required permits

Specialised teams assess each case according to its nature and potential impact, with priority given to violations that may affect the safety of residents or surrounding properties.

The daily inspection regime is designed to catch violations early and follow up on corrective measures, strengthening compliance among property owners and occupants.

The municipality has reminded building owners to comply with the approved uses of residential buildings and villas and refrain from renting properties to bachelors or multiple families in areas where such occupancy is not permitted. The owners must also obtain the required permits and approvals before undertaking construction works or alterations and ensure that building occupancy complies with applicable regulations and requirements.

Dubai Municipality also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in reporting observations related to non-compliant practices through its official channels. It said that public reporting supports inspection efforts and enables faster response to potential violations, contributing to safer and better-regulated residential areas across Dubai.

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