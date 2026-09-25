Viral Flight Booking App Soar Aims To Simplify Group Flight Booking

MENAFN - GetNews)""Bring friends not spreadsheets" Soar advertisement graphic"The viral flight booking app Soar, aimed at removing all friction from booking flights, is now taking on group flight booking with features like everyone paying with their own card and seamless group flights.

SAN FRANCISCO - September 25, 2026 - Soar, the viral flight booking platform built to remove friction from booking flights, is expanding its group flight booking experience to make traveling with friends easier.

Instead of having one person pay for everyone, groups can choose the same flight and let each traveler pay separately with their own card.

The product is designed for one of the most frustrating parts of group travel: coordinating everyone onto the same itinerary without forcing one person to front the entire cost.

Soar has built its platform around making flight booking feel faster and simpler, from finding the right flight to completing the booking and managing the trip. Group booking applies the same idea to group travel.

For travelers looking to book flights for groups, the process stays simple: choose the flight, add the group, and let everyone handle their own payment.

Learn more about Soar group flight booking at soar/group-flight-booking.

About Soar:

Soar is a viral flight search and booking platform built to remove friction from air travel. The platform helps travelers find flights, book quickly, and manage their trips in one place, with tools designed to make the entire experience simpler from search to departure.

Learn more at soar.