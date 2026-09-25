Dr. Jalil Illan Reinforces Commitment To Safe And Personalized Gastric Bypass Surgery In Tijuana, Mexico

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Jalil Illan"Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo, MD, FACS, FASMBS, a US board-certified bariatric surgeon in Tijuana, has renewed his focus on providing safe and accessible gastric bypass surgery for international patients. Supported by accredited facilities, minimally invasive techniques, and structured care programs, his practice offers gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, duodenal switch, SADI-S, and revision surgeries with comprehensive pre- and post-operative support for long-term weight management.

Tijuana, Baja California - September 25, 2026 - Gastric bypass surgery remains one of the most effective options for adults working toward long-term healthy living, and demand for the procedure among international patients continues to rise. In response, Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo, MD, FACS, FASMBS, a US board-certified bariatric surgeon in Tijuana, has announced a renewed focus on making gastric bypass surgery safer and more accessible for patients traveling from the United States and beyond, backed by accredited facilities and structured pre- and post-operative care.

For many patients, gastric bypass surgery is a turning point. By reducing how much a person can eat and changing how the body handles food, the procedure helps patients lose significant weight and keep it off long term. It is often a strong option for people who have struggled with diet and exercise alone, or who are managing obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, acid reflux, and sleep apnea, many of which ease considerably after surgery. Because it uses minimally invasive techniques, most patients have only a short hospital stay and a guided return to everyday life, supported by nutrition and follow-up care that keeps them on track well after the procedure.

Choosing an experienced surgeon is central to a safe gastric bypass outcome, and Dr. Illan brings that depth of experience to every case. He is one of the few surgeons in Mexico to hold both the Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (FASMBS) designations, and he has performed more than 16,500 metabolic and bariatric procedures. He performs surgeries at Hospital BC, a Joint Commission International-accredited hospital recognized as an International Center of Excellence, providing patients US-level safety standards, a bilingual care team, and full concierge support from arrival in San Diego through recovery.

Bariatric Surgery Services Provided by Dr. Jalil Illan

Beyond gastric bypass, the practice provides a full range of surgical options for patients at different stages of their health journey. Each procedure at this Tijuana bariatric center uses minimally invasive techniques and is supported by pre-operative and post-operative diet programs, a health questionnaire for candidacy screening, and access to BC Dental & Spa services for patients who want to combine treatments during their stay. The practice also offers the single anastomosis sleeve ileal bypass (SASI) and post-bariatric plastic surgery for patients who have reached a stable weight. The main procedures include:

Gastric Bypass and Mini Gastric Bypass

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass creates a small stomach pouch and connects it directly to the small intestine, bypassing most of the stomach and the first section of the intestine. Patients researching gastric bypass in Tijuana, Mexico can expect a laparoscopic procedure followed by a full-service recovery stay at Hospital BC. The practice also performs the mini gastric bypass, a newer single-connection technique designed to shorten recovery time and reduce surgical risk. Dr. Illan's team is the only program in Tijuana trained and endorsed by Dr. Robert Rutledge, the creator of the mini gastric bypass.

Gastric Sleeve and Single Incision Gastric Sleeve Surgery

In a sleeve gastrectomy, the surgeon removes a portion of the stomach to form a narrow, banana-shaped sleeve while leaving the natural connection to the small intestine in place. It is the most commonly performed procedure at Hospital BC and a frequent starting point for patients considering a gastric sleeve in Mexico. For candidates who prefer a less visible result, the practice also offers single incision laparoscopic sleeve surgery, performed through one small opening rather than several. Both approaches are followed by a structured ten-week post-operative diet guided by a certified nutritionist.

Duodenal Switch and SADI-S

For patients with a higher BMI or those who need stronger metabolic results, Dr. Illan performs the duodenal switch, which combines a sleeve gastrectomy with intestinal rerouting. The single anastomosis duodenal switch (SADI-S) is a simplified version of the same procedure with one intestinal connection instead of two, which reduces operating time and certain long-term risks. Both options are recommended only after a full review of the patient's health history and goals.

Revision Surgery

Patients who had a previous procedure elsewhere and did not reach the results they expected, or who developed a complication, can be evaluated for revision surgery. Dr. Illan has completed more than 6,000 bariatric revision surgeries, including lap band-to-gastric sleeve conversions. Each case begins with a review of the original operation and the patient's current health so the corrective approach, whether a conversion or a repair, matches their needs.

About Dr. Jalil Illan

Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo, MD, FACS, FASMBS, is a US board-certified bariatric surgeon based in Tijuana who has performed more than 16,500 bariatric procedures. He operates at Hospital BC, a Joint Commission International accredited hospital, and is recognized by the Surgical Review Corporation as a Surgeon of Excellence and Master Surgeon. His team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, dietitians, and bilingual coordinators aims to provide international patients with safe, minimally invasive bariatric care and long-term follow-up support.