Timetailor Salon Software Launches Stylist Pricing And Duration

MENAFN - GetNews)"Salon software with stylist pricing and duration"Helping salons, barbershops, spas, and beauty clinics set unique prices and durations for each bookable staff member, the TimeTailor salon management software creates a more customized booking experience.

Bucharest, Romania, September 25, 2026

Allowing beauty businesses to set different prices and durations for the same service based on the stylist performing it, the TimeTailor salon booking software helps owners and managers better reflect experience, demand, and availability inside the online booking portal:

"Every expert is unique, and the salon software you use should reflect that", said Oliver Auerbach, the CEO of TimeTailor. "A senior stylist with years of experience, a specialist with a strong online following, and a newer addition to the team may all provide the same core service, but their time, expertise, and demand can be extremely different."

With this new feature, salon owners and managers can assign prices and appointment durations depending on the expert chosen by the client. For example, a haircut performed by a junior stylist can have a certain price or duration, while the same service can have a higher price and not take as long with a senior specialist.

Traditionally, using a salon scheduling software meant choosing between keeping one price and duration for a service across the entire team or creating duplicates for different employees. Level-based pricing allows salons to create a service menu that fully reflects each team member's experience, speed, and availability without having multiple versions of that same service.

Now, by defining staff-level pricing and duration, when a client chooses a stylist, the system will automatically apply the correct setting, reducing manual work for the salon:

"We believe experience should be visible and rewarded inside the service menu", Oliver added. "A client should be able to choose the expert they want and immediately understand what that means for price and time."

How does this new feature work?

Once a new service is added to the service menu and the professionals performing it are assigned, price and duration for each option can be customized from Team. For example, a haircut can have different prices and completion times based on the expert, the hair length or whether it's for a child or an adult.

As stylists develop their skills and build a loyal clientele, salons may want to introduce different pricing structures without making the service menu confusing and hard to navigate.

The feature also automatically reserves the appropriate amount of time inside the calendar, ensuring the schedule remains undisturbed.

Why is this new customization tool useful?

For salon owners, the new functionality can help simplify daily tasks while creating more flexibility around managing revenue and teams. A salon could introduce base prices for services performed by junior experts while maintaining premium ones for their senior staff members. As newer employees gain more experience, the service catalogue can be updated without being redone from scratch.

For clients, this salon management system function helps with making more informed decisions. Instead of seeing a list of services and having to discover price differences later, once the stylist is selected, the relevant price and duration can be acknowledged before booking:

"A complete online booking experience should answer the most important questions before a client walks through the door: who am I booking with, what's the price, and how long will it take?", Oliver added.

Continuing their mission of providing technology that doesn't force beauty businesses into rigid workflows, but adapts to everyday needs, the feature is now available inside the TimeTailor salon booking system.

Table of Contents

1. TimeTailor salon management software introduces level-based pricing and duration

2. The importance of having pricing and duration by stylist inside your salon software

3. How salons can use stylist-level pricing & duration to manage staff members more efficiently inside the salon appointment app

About the Company

TimeTailor is a comprehensive solution in the salon software world. From scheduling appointments to managing payments, no-show protection, and marketing, the platform is designed to simplify daily tasks so beauty professionals can focus on providing exceptional services.