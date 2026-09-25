Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Is Projected To Grow At 8% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Rising Patient Pool And Expansion Of Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 25, 2026 The market dynamics for Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer are witnessing significant growth driven by the rising patient pool, continued reliance on endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors, expansion of targeted treatment options, increasing adoption of next-generation selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), and growing use of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and pathway-specific therapies. Additionally, the launch and development of emerging therapies such as Giredestrant (Roche), Vepdegestrant/ARV-471 (Arvinas/Pfizer), Palazestrant/OP-1250 (Olema Pharmaceuticals), Camizestrant (AstraZeneca), Gedatolisib (Celcuity), and others are expected to further transform the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market

Key Factors Driving the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market

Rising Prevalence of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer: HR+/HER2− breast cancer represents the most common breast cancer subtype and contributes a substantial patient population to the oncology market. A significant proportion of patients eventually develop advanced or metastatic disease, creating demand for prolonged treatment and multiple lines of therapy. DelveInsight estimates that the total HR+/HER2− breast cancer incident population across the 7MM was nearly 486,000 cases in 2025.

Strong Reliance on Endocrine and Targeted Therapies: Endocrine therapy has remained the backbone of treatment for HR+/HER2− breast cancer. The addition of CDK4/6 inhibitors such as ribociclib, palbociclib, and abemaciclib has further strengthened the treatment landscape by improving progression-free survival and becoming an important component of first-line treatment.

Expansion of Targeted Treatment Options: The introduction of therapies targeting the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, estrogen receptor, and other molecular mechanisms is broadening treatment options. PI3K inhibitors, AKT inhibitors, SERDs, SERMs, PARP inhibitors, and TROP-2-directed ADCs are contributing to the evolution of the treatment landscape.

Increasing Development of Next-Generation SERDs: The emergence of oral SERDs and other estrogen receptor-directed approaches is addressing limitations associated with existing endocrine therapies. ORSERDU (elacestrant) represents an important development as the first therapy specifically indicated for ER+, HER2− tumors harboring ESR1 mutations.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Competitive Landscape

Several Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer drugs in development include Giredestrant (Roche), Vepdegestrant/ARV-471 (Arvinas/Pfizer), Palazestrant/OP-1250 (Olema Pharmaceuticals), Camizestrant (AstraZeneca), Gedatolisib (Celcuity), Inavolisib (Roche), Capivasertib, and others.

Giredestrant is an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) being developed by Roche for ER+/HER2− locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The therapy is in Phase III development.

Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) is an investigational oral PROTAC estrogen receptor protein degrader being developed by Arvinas in collaboration with Pfizer for ER+/HER2− locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The program is in Phase III clinical development, and the US FDA has reviewed the submitted NDA.

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is an investigational oral complete estrogen receptor antagonist and SERD developed by Olema Pharmaceuticals. It is being evaluated in combination with ribociclib in advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2− breast cancer.

Gedatolisib, developed by Celcuity, is a PI3K and mTOR pathway inhibitor being evaluated in Phase III for advanced and/or metastatic HR+/HER2− breast cancer.

Recent Developments in the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market



In August 2026, Laekna announced that China's NMPA accepted its New Drug Application for LAE002 (afuresertib), an AKT inhibitor targeting HR+/HER2− breast cancer. In combination with fulvestrant, LAE002 demonstrated significantly prolonged progression-free survival in patients who had progressed following prior standard therapies.

In October 2025, Novartis announced five-year results from the pivotal Phase III NATALEE trial of KISQALI (ribociclib), demonstrating sustained benefit after three years of treatment plus endocrine therapy in patients with high-risk stage II and III HR+/HER2− early breast cancer.

In November 2025, Arvinas announced that multiple abstracts concerning vepdegestrant had been accepted for presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

In September 2025, Arvinas and Pfizer announced plans to jointly select a third party for the commercialization and potential further development of vepdegestrant. In October 2025, Olema Pharmaceuticals presented a trial-in-progress poster for the Phase III OPERA-02 trial evaluating palazestrant plus ribociclib as frontline treatment for ER+/HER2− advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

What is Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer?

Hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2−) breast cancer is a subtype in which tumor cells express hormone receptors for estrogen and/or progesterone but do not overexpress the HER2 protein.

HR+/HER2− breast cancer is the most common breast cancer subtype. Hormone signaling plays a major role in tumor growth, making endocrine therapy an important component of treatment. In advanced disease, targeted therapies are frequently combined with endocrine therapy to improve disease control.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− breast cancer refers to disease that has spread beyond the breast and regional lymph nodes to distant organs. Treatment selection is influenced by disease characteristics, previous treatment, menopausal status, molecular alterations, biomarkers, and patient-specific considerations.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer

Incident Cases of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

Menopausal Status of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

Age-specific Cases of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

According to DelveInsight, the total incident population of HR+/HER2− breast cancer across the 7MM was nearly 486,000 cases in 2025. The United States had the highest number of metastatic HR+/HER2− breast cancer cases, at approximately 57,000 cases.

In the United States, approximately 48% of HR+/HER2− breast cancer cases occurred among individuals aged 60–79 years in 2025. Among the EU4 and UK, Germany had the highest total incident population, with approximately 50,500 cases in 2025.

Current Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Endocrine therapy has remained the primary treatment approach for HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer. Available endocrine therapies include aromatase inhibitors (AIs), selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), and selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs).

The three approved CDK4/6 inhibitors - KISQALI (ribociclib), IBRANCE (palbociclib), and VERZENIO (abemaciclib) - have become important components of treatment, particularly when combined with endocrine therapy. The report notes that CDK4/6 inhibitors have demonstrated significant improvements in progression-free survival in multiple clinical studies.

Other targeted treatment options include PIQRAY (alpelisib) for PIK3CA-mutated disease and LYNPARZA (olaparib) for patients with germline BRCA mutations and HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

ORSERDU (elacestrant) is an oral SERD indicated for ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer with ESR1 mutations following progression on at least one line of endocrine therapy. The therapy represents an important development in endocrine treatment.

The treatment landscape is also expanding toward ADCs and next-generation oral SERDs, particularly in patients whose disease progresses following CDK4/6 inhibitor-based therapy.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

Endocrine Resistance and Disease Progression: Development of resistance to endocrine therapy remains a major challenge and can result in disease progression despite initial treatment response.

Limited Durability of Treatment Response: Although endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors have improved disease control, many patients eventually experience progression and require subsequent lines of therapy.

Limited Options After CDK4/6 Inhibitor Progression: Treatment choices following progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors remain an important area of unmet need, particularly for patients who have limited response to subsequent endocrine monotherapy.

Need for Clear Treatment Sequencing Strategies: The increasing number of available targeted therapies is creating a more complex treatment landscape and highlights the need for evidence-based sequencing strategies.

Need for Biomarker-Driven Treatment: Better identification and validation of biomarkers, including ESR1 and PIK3CA alterations, remain important for matching patients with the most appropriate targeted therapies.

Need for Improved Long-Term Disease Control: Despite advances in treatment, metastatic HR+/HER2− breast cancer generally requires long-term disease management, creating continued demand for therapies that provide durable control with manageable toxicity.

Scope of the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drugs, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook

Key Companies: Novartis, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Veru Pharma, Arvinas, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Celcuity, Roche, Merck, Immutep, and others

Key Therapies: KISQALI, PIQRAY, VERZENIO, LYNPARZA, IBRANCE, Giredestrant, Datopotamab deruxtecan, Camizestrant, Vepdegestrant, Palazestrant, Gedatolisib, and others

Market Size: Approximately USD 14 billion in 2025 across the 7MM

Growth Rate: Approximately 8% CAGR during 2026–2036

US Market Size: Approximately USD 10 billion in 2025

Epidemiology: Total incident, HR+/HER2− incident, menopausal-status, stage-specific, age-specific, and line-wise metastatic cases

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, KOL insights, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, drug uptake, and patient share analysis

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

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About DelveInsight

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