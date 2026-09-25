Orlando Chiropractor Dr. Guillermo J. Nazario Offers DRX9000 Spinal Decompression For Chronic Back And Neck Pain

MENAFN - GetNews)"“A patient might come in saying they have back pain, but back pain is a symptom, not a complete diagnosis. We want to understand where the pain is coming from, how it is affecting movement and daily life, and whether a disc problem is involved. Spinal decompression gives us another conservative option to consider for the right patient,” says Dr. Guillermo Nazario, DC."Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center highlights non-surgical spinal decompression technology for Orlando-area patients experiencing disc-related back pain, neck pain and sciatica.

ORLANDO, FL - Friday, September 25, 2026 - Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center, led by Guillermo J. Nazario, D.C., is highlighting the availability of DRX9000 True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression for Orlando-area patients dealing with chronic low back pain, sciatica and certain disc-related conditions.

The Orlando chiropractic and rehabilitation center uses spinal decompression as one part of an individualized approach for patients with persistent spinal pain. Rather than treating every case of back or neck pain the same way, Dr. Nazario evaluates each patient's history, symptoms, functional limitations and clinical findings to determine whether decompression therapy or another form of conservative care is appropriate.

The DRX9000 is a prescription powered traction system designed to apply spinal decompressive forces to the lumbar spine. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration records, the DRX9000 True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System received 510(k) clearance as powered traction equipment. Its listed indications include management of pain and disability associated with incapacitating low back pain and sciatica, including symptoms associated with herniated discs, bulging or protruding intervertebral discs, degenerative disc disease and posterior facet syndrome.

For neck-related conditions, Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center also references DRX9000C cervical spinal decompression technology. FDA documentation for the current DRX9000C-SL cervical system lists neck pain associated with conditions including herniated discs, protruding intervertebral discs, degenerative disc disease and posterior facet syndrome.

For patients who have spent months or years cycling through temporary relief, recurring flare-ups or activity limitations, an evaluation helps determine what is contributing to the problem before a course of care is recommended.

A Technology-Focused Approach to Disc-Related Pain

Spinal discs sit between the vertebrae and help absorb load while allowing movement throughout the spine. When a disc becomes damaged, degenerates, bulges or herniates, surrounding structures and nerve roots sometimes become irritated. Depending on the location and severity of the problem, symptoms might remain localized to the back or neck or travel into an arm or leg.

Sciatica is one common example. Patients often describe pain beginning in the low back or buttock and traveling down the leg. Others report numbness, tingling, burning or weakness. Symptoms and their causes vary, which is why Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center emphasizes assessment before treatment.

During DRX9000 spinal decompression, the patient lies on a computer-controlled table while a clinician sets treatment parameters based on the area being addressed. The system applies controlled traction and decompressive forces to the spine. Treatment is non-surgical and does not involve injections.

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center's spinal decompression page describes the technology as an option used for patients with conditions including herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, protruding discs and sciatica. The center also treats patients experiencing chronic low back and neck pain.

Not every person with back pain or neck pain is automatically a candidate for spinal decompression. Treatment decisions depend on the individual's condition, health history, examination findings and other clinical factors.

Patients experiencing new or worsening neurological symptoms, significant weakness, changes in bowel or bladder function, major trauma, fever or other concerning symptoms should seek prompt medical evaluation.

Understanding What FDA Clearance Means

FDA records classify the DRX9000 as Class II powered traction equipment. The system received 510(k) clearance after the agency determined the device was substantially equivalent to a legally marketed predicate device for its stated indications.

FDA clearance does not guarantee a particular clinical result for every patient. Outcomes depend on diagnosis, health status, severity and duration of symptoms, adherence to a care plan and other individual factors.

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center uses spinal decompression within a clinical evaluation and treatment process rather than presenting the technology as an answer for every type of back or neck pain.

Why Orlando Patients Are Looking for Non-Surgical Options

Back and neck pain affect people across age groups, occupations and activity levels.

For some patients, symptoms begin after an injury. For others, discomfort develops gradually and becomes more limiting over time. Sitting at a desk, driving, lifting, exercising, sleeping or completing routine household tasks sometimes becomes difficult when pain persists.

The problem becomes especially frustrating when symptoms repeatedly return.

A patient might rest until the pain settles, resume normal activity and then experience another flare-up. Others rely on short-term measures without understanding whether an underlying disc or mechanical issue is contributing to the recurring problem.

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center is using its spinal decompression program to increase awareness of conservative options available before a patient assumes surgery is the only remaining path.

Spinal decompression is not positioned as a replacement for surgery when surgery is medically necessary, and no single treatment is appropriate for every spinal condition. Instead, the center's approach focuses on identifying appropriate candidates and building care around each patient's findings and goals.

“Many people arrive after they have already tried several things. They are looking for answers and want to know what options exist. Our role is to evaluate them, explain what we find and help them understand whether non-surgical decompression belongs in their care plan.”

Dr. Guillermo J. Nazario's Approach to Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

Dr. Guillermo J. Nazario is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

His clinical work includes decompression therapy for disc problems affecting the lower back and neck, chiropractic care, Functional Movement Techniques, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, Active Release Techniques and rehabilitative care.

His practice serves individuals and families as well as patients with sports-related concerns and auto accident injuries.

According to Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center, Dr. Nazario has treated athletes associated with the NBA, MLB and PGA competition. He is also involved in the Central Florida community through the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Dr. Phillips.

The practice provides care in English and Spanish, expanding access for patients throughout Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities.

At Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center, spinal decompression is sometimes incorporated alongside other forms of conservative care when clinically appropriate.

The center offers chiropractic adjustments, corrective rehabilitation, Class IV laser therapy, focused shockwave therapy, chiropractic X-rays and other services focused on musculoskeletal complaints and functional limitations.

The Candidate Evaluation Comes First

One of the most important parts of introducing spinal decompression technology is helping patients understand that the machine itself is not the diagnosis or the treatment plan.

A patient experiencing low back pain might have symptoms related to a disc problem, a joint, a muscle, an injury or another cause. Similar symptoms sometimes have different underlying sources.

For this reason, Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center begins with an evaluation rather than assuming decompression is appropriate based on pain location alone.

The process gives Dr. Nazario an opportunity to review the patient's history, understand how long the problem has been present, identify activities that aggravate symptoms and assess how the condition is affecting work, sleep, exercise and normal daily activities.

When spinal decompression is considered appropriate, the number and frequency of sessions are determined individually. Response to treatment varies, and no outcome is guaranteed.

For Orlando residents researching spinal decompression, DRX9000 technology, herniated disc care, sciatica treatment or non-surgical back pain options, Dr. Nazario encourages starting with a professional evaluation rather than selecting a treatment based only on symptoms or information found online.

“Technology matters, but selecting the right patient matters more. The first question should not be, 'How soon do I get on the DRX9000?' The first question should be, 'What is causing my symptoms, and am I a good candidate for this type of care?'”

A Local Resource for Orlando-Area Patients

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center is located at 8915 Conroy Windermere Road in Orlando.

The practice serves patients from Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities seeking care for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, disc-related conditions, accident injuries and other musculoskeletal concerns. The office also provides care in Spanish.

By highlighting DRX9000 spinal decompression technology, Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center hopes to give patients dealing with persistent spinal problems more information about the non-surgical options available and the importance of determining candidacy before beginning treatment.

About Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center is an Orlando chiropractic and rehabilitation practice led by Guillermo J. Nazario, D.C. The center provides care for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, disc-related conditions, auto accident injuries and other musculoskeletal concerns.

Services include DRX9000 spinal decompression, chiropractic adjustments, rehabilitation, Class IV laser therapy, focused shockwave therapy, chiropractic X-rays and additional conservative treatment options.

Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center is located at 8915 Conroy Windermere Road, Orlando, FL 32835. The practice serves Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities and provides care in English and Spanish.

For more information about DRX9000 spinal decompression or to schedule an evaluation with Dr. Guillermo J. Nazario, visit theorlandochiropractor/spinal-decompression-therapy or call 407-909-4788.