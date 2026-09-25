Asian Games 2026: Pakistan Celebrates Wins In Squash And Hockey

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's Noor Zaman advanced to the semi-finals of the squash event at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Japan after securing a quarter-final victory.

Noor Zaman defeated Hong Kong's Chi Hee Leung 3-1 in the quarter-final. The Pakistani player won 11-7, 11-6, 3-11 and 11-4.

Earlier, Pakistan's Asim Irfan had also reached the squash semi-finals. He defeated India's Veer Chotrani in the quarter-final to book his place in the next round.

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Pakistan also secured a victory in the squash mixed doubles event. The pair of Asim Khan and Mehwish Ali defeated a Japanese pair 2-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals. However, the pair of Nasir Iqbal and Sahrish Ali lost in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's hockey team defeated China 3-0 to secure its third consecutive victory at the Asian Games. Abubakar Mahmood, Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid scored one goal each for Pakistan.

Pakistan's winning run continues at the 2026 Asian Games, with the country making progress in both squash and hockey.