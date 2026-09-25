Crystal Cederna
- Associate Professor of Public Health, Michigan State University
Doctoral level, fellowship trained Clinical Psychologist with 16 years of experience working with children and families while training healthcare providers and community in child behavior, development, and mental health conditions. Over 4,000 families served in settings spanning primary care through intensive care settings. Expertise in child behavior and development, parenting, and mental health. Over 55 national peer-reviewed presentations and 14 peer reviewed publications on areas of subject matter expertise. Currently an Associate Professor of Public Health and Pediatrics who is doing the work needed to reduce mental health stigma, improve mental health literacy, and make mental health easier to access and accessible earlier.Experience
- –present Clinical Psychologist & Associate Professor of Public Health, Michigan State University
- 2009 University of Indianapolis, Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology
- Society of Pediatric Psychology Society of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics American Psychological Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment