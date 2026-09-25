Jeff Leblanc
- Learning Facilitator for Online Master of Business Administration, Boston University
Jeff LeBlanc, DBA, is a member of Boston University's MBA Teaching Team, author of "Engaged Empathy Leadership," and a nationally published writer whose work has appeared in Fast Company, Fortune, Business Insider, Boston Business Journal, and other leading publications. His research and writing focus on leadership, workplace culture, and generational trends. His debut novel, "A Collection of American Days," was recently shortlisted for The Letter Review Prize (Books category).Experience
- –present Learning Facilitator: OMBA, Boston University
- 2022 National University, DBA
Innovation in Teaching Award (Bentley University), The Letter Prize Shortlist (Fiction Novel)
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