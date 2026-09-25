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Jeff Leblanc

Jeff Leblanc


2026-09-25 09:09:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Learning Facilitator for Online Master of Business Administration, Boston University
Profile Articles

Jeff LeBlanc, DBA, is a member of Boston University's MBA Teaching Team, author of "Engaged Empathy Leadership," and a nationally published writer whose work has appeared in Fast Company, Fortune, Business Insider, Boston Business Journal, and other leading publications. His research and writing focus on leadership, workplace culture, and generational trends. His debut novel, "A Collection of American Days," was recently shortlisted for The Letter Review Prize (Books category).

Experience
  • –present Learning Facilitator: OMBA, Boston University
Education
  • 2022 National University, DBA
Honours

Innovation in Teaching Award (Bentley University), The Letter Prize Shortlist (Fiction Novel)


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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