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Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Expand Standards Cooperation To Facilitate Trade


2026-09-25 09:02:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Today, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed expanding cooperation in technical regulation and removing technical barriers to trade during a meeting in the Termez International Free Economic Zone.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari, following a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's Agency for Technical Regulation, Ministry of Transport and Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari Association, as well as officials from Afghanistan's National Standards and Quality Authority (ASQA).

The sides discussed aligning national standards with international standards and establishing cooperation on the metrological verification of measuring instruments used in mining, manufacturing and processing, energy, utilities, health care and other sectors.

“The exchange of experience and harmonization of approaches in technical regulation, standardization and metrology are important areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Moreover, the meeting focused on sharing practical experience and coordinating approaches in technical regulation, with the sides noting the importance of such cooperation for facilitating trade between the two countries.

Technical standards and conformity assessment procedures can affect the movement of goods across borders by determining whether products meet regulatory and quality requirements in destination markets. Greater alignment of standards and improved cooperation between relevant authorities can help reduce duplication in testing and certification processes.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation in the discussed areas, coordinate practical measures and further develop bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in technical regulation.

Additionally, the parties agreed to maintain dialogue and exchange information as they work to implement the initiatives discussed at the meeting.

MENAFN25092026000187011040ID1111715789



Trend News Agency

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