BC Farmers Gearing Up For Collection Of Pesticides And Livestock Medications This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley farmers in BC are readying to participate in Cleanfarms' longest running environmental stewardship initiative: the Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications (UPLM) program.

Operating on a rotating schedule year-over-year, this well-loved Canada-wide program helps farmers in BC (and in other regions) protect their land and communities by accepting unwanted commercial-class pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for safe disposal, free of charge.

This year in BC, there are eight single-day collection events from October 6 to October 16, operating 9AM to 4PM daily: four in the Fraser Valley and four on Vancouver Island, including a first-time event in Port Alberni.

“The reach of this year's events means even greater convenience to BC farmers,” says UPLM's Program Coordinator Heather Bradley.“Greater program participation, combined with the promotional work of our agricultural retail and regional district partners creates more awareness among growers and municipalities across BC about the full range of Cleanfarms programs and pilot projects for ag plastics.”

“CAHI members are proud to support British Columbia's farmers and ranchers through our long-standing partnership with Cleanfarms. This free program offers a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired livestock medications, helping protect animals, farms and communities across the province,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Farmers are invited to visit cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds to learn more about the“what's in” and“what's out” items for these collection events.

Collection events will take place in:

Fraser Valley



Abbotsford – Terralink, October 8

Delta – Nutrien Ag Solutions, October 6

Delta – Terralink, October 9 Langley – Professional Ag Distribution Inc., October 7

Vancouver Island



Cumberland – Comox Valley WM, October 15

Duncan – Bings Creek Recycling Centre, October 13

Port Alberni – Fall Fair Grounds, October 14 Victoria – Hartland Landfill, October 16

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact: Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

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