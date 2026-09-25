SBC Medical To Participate In Several Upcoming Investor Conferences In October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“The Company” or“SBC Medical”), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in October 2026. SBC Medical will conduct presentations and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Below is a summary of the Company's scheduled participation in upcoming investor conferences:

Noble Capital Markets October 2026 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Date: October 1-2, 2026

Format: Virtual

Registration: Link

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Date: October 14, 2026

Format: In-person (New York)

Registration: Link

The ThinkEquity Conference 2026

Date: October 15, 2026

Format: In-person (New York)

Registration: Link

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, Hair Loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose“Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC's website at .

Contacts

Hikaru Fukui

Head of IR Department

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