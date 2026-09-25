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Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available For On-Demand Viewing


2026-09-25 08:47:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the September 24th Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

The event featured live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCID-listed companies across the banking, real estate and technology-enabled services sectors.

REGISTER HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 30th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Participating Companies

Company Tickers
ENDI Corp. OTCID: ENDI
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. OTCQX: LFGP
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust OTCQX: GRTUF | TSX: GRT.UN
White River Bancshares Company OTCQX: WRIV
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. OTCID: PTBS
RESAAS Services, Inc. OTCID: RSASF | TSXV: RSS
Cuentas Inc. OTCQB: CUEN


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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