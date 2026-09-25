Khairatabad Bada Ganesh's Idol Immersion Passes Off Smoothly In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Hyderabad's famous Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed in Hussain Sagar lake on Friday amid gaiety as thousands of devotees bid adieu to the 'Bada Ganesh'.

The 69-foot tall 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati' was carried on a special Tusker vehicle to the lake, which is the focal point of the annual immersion procession.

The much-anticipated event passed off in smooth manner at NTR Marg as the idol was immersed with the help of a huge crane.

Thousands of devotees lined up around the lake in the heart of the city watched the immersion, a highlight of the annual festivities.

The eco-friendly idol was placed on the specially designed vehicle with the help of a huge crane in the morning.

A large number of devotees participated in the Shobayatra amid a festive atmosphere.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in coordination with the police and other departments made elaborate arrangements for smooth shifting of the idol for immersion.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar personally visited Khairatabad Ganesh mandap to supervise the arrangements.

Transport and immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh is a huge task for all -- the police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments that make special efforts.

It took more than five hours for the procession to cover a distance of about two km to reach NTR Marg via Telephone Bhavan and Secretariat.

Thousands of devotees performed puja at the Khairatabad Ganesh for 12 days.

Khairatabad Ganesh has a history of nearly 70 years.

The organisers had installed a one-foot idol for the first time in 1954 and since then, the height has been increasing by one foot every year.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the organisers had installed a one-foot idol though they were planning a 66-foot idol.

Khairatabad Ganesh is a major attraction of annual celebrations in the city.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Ministers and other VIPs perform puja at this idol.

Every year the organisers install the statue with a new theme and new avatar.

This year the theme was selected as 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati'.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered first prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh on September 14.

State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had offered 'silk robes' on behalf of the state government.

Former Khairatabad MLA D. Nagender participated in the immersion procession. He was seen joyfully dancing with some women police officers to the tune of 'Aya Sher' song from the recently released movie 'The Paradise'.

Nagender was recently disqualified by the Telangana High Court for defection. Only a day ago, the Supreme Court dismissed his petition, challenging the High Court order.