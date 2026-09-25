Welfare Delivery Drives Party's Electoral Success: Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Friday said electoral victories should not be seen merely as a means of gaining power but as opportunities to serve the people.

Addressing the Seva Sankalp Sabha at Dadiya village in Jaipur on the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Nabin responded to questions surrounding the BJP's repeated electoral victories.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP State President Madan Rathore, and several other party leaders and public representatives attended the programme. The event formed part of the BJP's ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Nabin paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and recalled his philosophy of Antyodaya, under which development is intended to reach the last person in society.

He said BJP workers and elected representatives should treat electoral victories as opportunities to work for the people, not simply as a means to attain political power.

He emphasised that representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies have an important role in taking the philosophy of Antyodaya to the grassroots.

He urged party workers to remain continuously connected with the public and work with a spirit of service, particularly for the poor and underprivileged.

Referring to the BJP's performance in the recent Rajasthan local body elections, Nabin congratulated party workers. He said the results reflected public support for the development-oriented work of the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Nabin also addressed the question raised by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about the BJP's repeated electoral victories. He attributed the party's sustained success to its workers' dedication and hard work, and its emphasis on public service.

He cited welfare measures such as housing for people experiencing poverty, sanitation facilities and the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, saying public confidence grows when government benefits reach intended beneficiaries.

He referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's earlier observation about leakages in the delivery of government funds. He contrasted it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on delivering welfare benefits directly to beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the Rajasthan government was working to fulfil the commitments made in its Sankalp Patra.

He claimed that 78 per cent of the commitments had been completed so far, repeating the same figure he has previously cited when discussing his government's performance.

Rathore congratulated party workers for the party's performance in the civic body elections and said preparations should now begin for the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

He highlighted the contribution of BJP workers and office-bearers to the party's performance in the local body polls.

Nabin concluded by reiterating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy that development acquires its true meaning when its benefits reach the last person in society, and called upon BJP workers to carry this message to the grassroots.