Rajasthan: Jaipur Mayor Vows To Preserve City's Historic Character

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Newly elected Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari has outlined his priorities for the city, emphasising improved civic amenities, preservation of Jaipur's historic character, and coordinated efforts among all 150 councillors.

Speaking to the media shortly after his election at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation headquarters, Kothari thanked the councillors and the people of Jaipur for their support.

He said he would work to uphold the trust placed in him and ensure that the city continues to progress while retaining its historic identity.

Kothari said his key priorities would include sanitation, traffic management, water supply and other basic civic amenities.

He also stressed the need to preserve and enhance Jaipur's architectural and cultural heritage while addressing the city's present and future requirements.

Referring to the vision of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, who founded Jaipur, Kothari said the city's development should build upon its historical legacy while incorporating modern needs and long-term planning.

He called on all 150 councillors to work together to develop and improve Jaipur, saying collective efforts would be essential to improving civic services and restoring the city's historical glory.

Responding to allegations raised by opposition parties over the mayoral election, Kothari rejected the charges and said the election process was conducted transparently and democratically.

Kothari also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with senior party leaders, councillors and Jaipur residents.

The newly elected mayor said his administration would focus on fulfilling public expectations and working toward a cleaner, better-managed and more developed Jaipur while safeguarding the city's distinctive heritage.