Niki Biosolutions To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, CT and PRINCETON, NJ, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI), a life sciences company focused on addressing unmet medical needs and providing high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at or directly at . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on unmet medical needs and high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurodegeneration and other brain health conditions. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, Niki BioSolutions' ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders; Niki BioSolutions' future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing or future ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions and its industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions' ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the company's prior name, Aptorum Group Limited, and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the SEC. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

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