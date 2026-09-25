Coinmarketcap Acquires Coinglass, Bringing Crypto Derivatives Data To The World's Most-Referenced Crypto Price Tracker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinMarketCap, the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for cryptoassets, today announced that it has acquired Coinglass, the crypto derivatives data platform traders use to track open interest, funding rates, liquidations and options across the major exchanges. The transaction has been completed. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Derivatives account for the majority of crypto trading volume. Bringing Coinglass into CoinMarketCap gives the 115 million people who use CoinMarketCap each month a view of the other side of the market: how leveraged traders are positioned, where liquidations cluster and how funding rates are moving, alongside the prices they already check.

Founded in 2019, Coinglass covers 28 exchanges and 2500+ instruments and serves 5M+ monthly users and 10k API customers. Its liquidation heatmap, open-interest dashboards and funding-rate tables are among the most widely shared charts in crypto.

"Derivatives are where most of the market's risk is taken, and Coinglass is where most people go to see it," said Rush, Chief Executive Officer of CoinMarketCap. "Coinglass built the most trusted view of positioning in crypto by doing one thing very well. Our job is to make that view available to many more people, not to change it. Coinglass stays Coinglass, and nothing changes for its users."

"Coinglass led the way in showing traders worldwide why derivatives matter to market movements,"said David Salamon, Chief Product Officer at CoinMarketCap. "Open interest, funding and liquidations are where the market's risk is actually taken, and Coinglass made that visible to everyone."

"Coinglass will continue to operate as an independent business under the Coinglass brand," Coinglass said in a statement. "Our website, app, free tools, API and pricing are unchanged, and our team continues to build the product our users rely on every day."

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for cryptoassets. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering users with unbiased, high-quality and accurate information.

About Coinglass

Coinglass is a crypto derivatives data platform providing real-time and historical data on open interest, funding rates, liquidations, long/short ratios, options and ETF flows across major exchanges. Coinglass serves traders worldwide through its website, mobile app and API.

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