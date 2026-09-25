Shaun Phillips

Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology, University of Edinburgh

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I hold a PhD in Exercise Physiology from the University of Edinburgh, an MSc in Exercise Physiology (Distinction) from Loughborough University, and a first-class BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Bedfordshire. I also hold a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education Teaching (Distinction) from Abertay University, and am a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (2020).

I am the sole author of the academic textbook Fatigue in Sport and Exercise (2nd edition, Routledge, 2024). I have published extensively on mental and physical fatigue, and am Academic Lead for the Environmental Human Performance Lab at the University of Edinburgh, where I lead research on fatigue, resilience, and performance under environmental stressors (heat, cold, and altitude).

I have personally designed heat-acclimation protocols for athletes competing in the Marathon des Sables, and led the heat-acclimatisation programme for Scotland's national hockey squads ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. My most recent peer-reviewed case study, on heat-acclimation responses in a hand-cyclist with complex regional pain syndrome, is in press with the International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance (2026).

–present Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology, University of Edinburgh

University of Edinburgh, PhD Exercise Physiology

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