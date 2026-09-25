MENAFN - GetNews) Free digital optimization platform helps websites improve their visibility and AI readiness across Microsoft Bing, Copilot, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and other AI-powered search and answer engines

London/United Kingdom - September 25, 2026 - As artificial intelligence continues to transform the way people discover information online, OptimAIze is providing website owners, businesses, publishers, developers and digital marketers with a completely free platform for preparing their websites for the next generation of search.

Available at , OptimAIze focuses on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), technical SEO, structured data and AI visibility, helping websites become easier for modern search engines and artificial intelligence systems to discover, understand and reference.

Unlike many optimization platforms that place AI-search analysis and monitoring behind paid subscriptions, OptimAIze is designed as a completely free optimization platform, giving website owners access to a growing collection of AI-readiness tools without requiring a paid plan.

Preparing Websites for AI-Powered Search

Traditional search engine optimization has historically focused on improving visibility within conventional search results. The rapid growth of generative AI introduces another dimension to online visibility.

Users can now ask AI systems direct questions and receive synthesized answers rather than simply browsing a list of webpages. This means websites need to consider not only conventional rankings but also how their content can be discovered, interpreted and potentially referenced by AI systems.

OptimAIze addresses this emerging challenge by combining GEO and AEO with technical website analysis and structured-data optimization.

The platform analyzes websites across a wide range of factors and provides actionable recommendations for improving their readiness for modern search and AI environments.

Optimization for Microsoft Bing and Copilot

Microsoft's search and AI ecosystem represents an important part of the changing search landscape.

Microsoft Bing continues to play a major role in web discovery, while Microsoft Copilot provides conversational AI experiences that can incorporate information from the web.

OptimAIze specifically considers Bing and Copilot when analyzing AI-search readiness and provides tools designed to help websites improve their accessibility and machine readability for Microsoft's ecosystem.

This includes attention to AI crawlers, structured information, content organization and other technical signals that can influence how websites are understood by automated systems.

For organizations already focused on Bing SEO, OptimAIze provides an additional layer of optimization aimed at the transition from conventional search toward AI-assisted discovery.

Beyond Bing: Optimizing for the Wider AI Ecosystem

The AI-search landscape extends far beyond a single search engine or model.

OptimAIze is designed to help websites prepare for a broad range of AI platforms and models, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI experiences, Microsoft, Perplexity, Claude, Meta AI, Apple Intelligence and other emerging AI-powered search and answer systems.

The platform also considers the crawler and discovery technologies associated with these environments.

This multi-platform approach is important because different users increasingly rely on different AI assistants to research products, find businesses, answer questions, compare services and discover information.

Rather than optimizing exclusively for one system, website owners can use OptimAIze to develop a broader AI-visibility strategy.

AI Models and Generative Engines

Modern AI search involves a rapidly expanding collection of models, assistants and generative engines.

Large language models and AI systems can interpret webpages in different ways, while their underlying search, retrieval and citation mechanisms continue to evolve.

OptimAIze is designed to address this broader environment rather than tying its functionality to one particular AI model.

The platform's tools can help website owners evaluate whether their content is structured clearly enough for AI systems to identify important facts, entities, answers and relationships.

This can be particularly valuable as new AI models and search interfaces emerge.

AI Answer Readiness

One of OptimAIze's key concepts is AI Answer Readiness.

A webpage may contain excellent information but still be difficult for an AI system to extract efficiently if important answers are buried within long paragraphs or if the page lacks clear structure.

OptimAIze analyzes factors such as question-based headings, direct answers, introductory paragraphs, entity clarity and factual information to help identify opportunities for improvement.

The goal is to make important information easier for AI systems to understand and retrieve while maintaining useful content for human readers.

Generative Engine Optimization

Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, focuses on improving a website's potential visibility within AI-generated answers.

Rather than concentrating exclusively on traditional keyword rankings, GEO considers how information is structured and presented for generative systems.

OptimAIze provides GEO-focused analysis designed to help businesses understand whether their websites are prepared for this new environment.

This can include content structure, entity clarity, technical accessibility, structured data and other factors relevant to AI discovery.

Answer Engine Optimization

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) focuses on helping content provide clear and direct answers to questions.

As users increasingly ask AI assistants conversational questions, content that clearly addresses those questions can become particularly useful.

OptimAIze combines AEO analysis with technical and structured-data checks, helping website owners identify areas where their pages could provide clearer answers.

This approach can benefit informational websites, publishers, SaaS companies, e-commerce stores, service providers and businesses of many different types.

AI Visibility and Brand Mentions

Traditional SEO tools typically report rankings for specific keywords. AI search introduces another important question: Is the brand actually being mentioned when users ask relevant questions?

OptimAIze addresses this through AI visibility and brand-mention functionality.

Its tools can query AI answer systems and analyze whether a particular brand or domain appears in generated responses, helping businesses understand their presence within AI-driven discovery.

This creates a complementary measurement alongside traditional search rankings.

A company may rank well for a keyword while receiving little visibility in AI-generated answers, or it may discover that AI systems frequently mention competitors instead.

Monitoring these differences can provide useful information for future content and optimization strategies.

AI Rank Tracking Across Multiple Platforms

OptimAIze also provides AI-oriented rank tracking designed to examine how domains appear in generated responses.

By testing relevant questions against AI systems, website owners can investigate which domains are being surfaced, where their own domain appears and how frequently it is represented.

This approach moves beyond conventional search positions toward a broader concept of AI share of visibility.

As AI search continues to evolve, tracking these changes can provide businesses with an additional way to evaluate their digital presence.

Structured Data and AI-Readable Websites

Structured data is another important part of OptimAIze's approach.

Machine-readable information can help search engines and AI systems understand what a webpage represents, including organizations, products, articles, frequently asked questions and instructional content.

OptimAIze provides tools for generating structured data such as Organization, Article, Product, FAQ and HowTo schema.

The platform also provides resources for technologies and files such as JSON-LD, sitemap, robots and llms, helping website owners improve the technical accessibility of their content.

A Completely Free Optimization Platform

One of OptimAIze's defining characteristics is its commitment to providing these optimization resources completely free of charge.

Website owners can access the platform's growing collection of GEO, AEO, AI-readiness, structured-data and AI-visibility tools without having to purchase an expensive enterprise SEO subscription.

This makes advanced AI-search optimization more accessible to:



Small businesses

Startups

Bloggers

Publishers

Developers

Freelancers

SEO professionals

E-commerce websites

SaaS companies

Nonprofit organizations Individual website owners

The free model is particularly significant for smaller websites that may not have the budget for specialized enterprise SEO and AI-visibility platforms.

Preparing for the Future of Search

Search is becoming increasingly conversational, multimodal and AI-driven.

Users may discover a company through a traditional search result, a Bing result, a Copilot answer, a ChatGPT response, a Gemini interaction, a Perplexity research session or another AI assistant.

This creates a more fragmented digital-discovery environment in which websites need to be accessible to a growing number of search and AI systems.

OptimAIze provides a centralized, free toolkit for addressing this challenge.

By combining GEO, AEO, technical SEO, structured data, AI crawler readiness, Microsoft Bing and Copilot optimization, AI visibility, brand-mention tracking and AI rank monitoring, the platform gives website owners practical resources for adapting to the changing web.

About OptimAIze

OptimAIze is a completely free AI-search and website optimization platform focused on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), technical SEO, structured data and AI visibility.

The platform helps websites prepare for discovery across Microsoft Softwares, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI experiences, Perplexity, Claude, Meta AI, Apple Intelligence and other AI models, search engines and answer engines.

Its tools include website analysis, AI-answer readiness checks, AI visibility and brand-mention tracking, AI rank monitoring, structured-data generation and technical resources for improving AI crawler accessibility and website machine readability.

OptimAIze is completely free, making AI-search optimization tools accessible to website owners, businesses, publishers, developers, marketers and organizations of all sizes.

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