'2026 Startup Korea Investment Week' Draws 7,136 Participants, Putting Startup City Daejeon On The Global Investment Map

MENAFN - GetNews) 1,270 Investor-Startup Meetings and 64 Programs Held Over Three Days, Expanding Opportunities for Investment and Global Collaboration

2026 Startup Korea Investment Week Draws 7,136 Participants, Connecting Startup City Daejeon with Global Investment

- 1,270 Investor-Startup Meetings and 64 Programs Held Over Three Days, Strengthening Connections Between Startups and Investors

- Participation from Domestic and International Startup and Investment Stakeholders, Along with Promotion Across More Than 70 Channels, Enhances Daejeon's Global Profile as a Startup City

DAEJEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA - September 25, 2026 - The 2026 Startup Korea Investment Week (2026 SIW), hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and Daejeon Metropolitan City, with the participation of the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (DCCEI) and other ecosystem partners, successfully concluded its three-day program from September 1 to 3.

The 2026 SIW attracted a total of 7,136 participants during the event, reaffirming its position as one of Daejeon's leading startup investment events.

This year's SIW was particularly significant in that it evolved beyond a conventional investment and IR-focused event into a city-wide startup investment festival connecting startups, investors, supporting organizations, global companies and the local community.

7,136 Participants: SIW Establishes Itself as a Platform Connecting Investment and the Startup Ecosystem

Centered around its official platform, OR, the 2026 SIW expanded opportunities for startups and investors to connect while providing practical business networking opportunities through a diverse range of online and offline programs.

The platform recorded 18,940 cumulative visits, with 1,647 registered members, 77 investment firms, 152 investors, 35 supporting organizations, and 581 startups participating in matchmaking and networking activities.

The event also recorded 1,384 pre-registered participants, while 26 global innovative companies and 46 international participants joined the event, further expanding opportunities for the Korean startup ecosystem to connect with global partners.

Under the message“From the Alley to the World, Powered by Startup City Daejeon,” this year's SIW focused on creating opportunities for innovation originating in the local ecosystem to connect with investment and expand into global markets.

1,270 Investor-Startup Meetings and 64 Programs Deliver Meaningful Investment and Business Connections

A key feature of the 2026 SIW was its focus on creating meaningful connections and face-to-face opportunities among participants.

A total of 1,270 investor-startup meetings were held during the three-day event, with 2,540 participants taking part. These meetings provided startups and investors with opportunities for direct communication, investment consultations and potential business partnerships.

In addition, a total of 64 programs were held, attracting a cumulative 4,596 participants. The programs brought together 101 partner organizations and companies, expanding the foundation for collaboration among startups, investors and startup-support organizations.

The event also engaged 24 local businesses around the event venues, including cafes and restaurants, linking local businesses with the event and creating a community-based model for regional economic participation.

Through these initiatives, SIW expanded beyond an event exclusively for startups and investors to become a Daejeon-style startup festival involving local spaces, businesses and startup-support organizations as part of an integrated ecosystem.

Strengthening Online and Offline Outreach to Promote Startup City Daejeon Globally

The 2026 SIW also strengthened its promotional and media outreach efforts.

The event was promoted through more than 70 channels, including institutional, university and industry platforms, while more than 24 media placements introduced the event and its key programs to audiences across Korea.

In addition, more than 61 individual news articles were published, providing an opportunity to showcase Daejeon's startup and investment ecosystem and the key achievements of the 2026 SIW to a broader audience. This year's SIW particularly highlighted the potential of Daejeon-based startups to move beyond the local ecosystem and enter global markets, strengthening the event's role as a platform connecting the regional startup ecosystem with the global investment ecosystem.

“Creating Opportunities for Local Innovation to Lead to Investment and Global Growth”

Dae-hee Park, President of the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (DCCEI), said:

“This year's Startup Korea Investment Week focused not simply on bringing together a large number of participants, but on creating a practical investment platform where startups, investors, startup-support organizations and global partners could meet and build meaningful connections.” He added:“The 1,270 investor-startup meetings and 64 programs created meaningful business opportunities for diverse stakeholders across the startup ecosystem, which is one of the key achievements of this year's event.” President Park continued:

“We will continue to develop SIW so that Startup City Daejeon can grow into a global startup city that connects local innovation with investment and opportunities around the world.”

About the 2026 Startup Korea Investment Week

The 2026 Startup Korea Investment Week (2026 SIW) was held from September 1 to 3, 2026, in Daejeon, Republic of Korea, with the aim of promoting startup investment, strengthening the local startup ecosystem and supporting the global expansion of Korean startups.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and Daejeon Metropolitan City, with the participation of the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (DCCEI) and other startup ecosystem partners.