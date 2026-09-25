Honest Guys Appliance Repair Expands Wall Oven Repair Services Across Ottawa

MENAFN - GetNews) The owner-operated Ottawa appliance repair company is extending wall oven service to homeowners across the city, from Orleans to Kanata, for single and double wall ovens from all major brands.

OTTAWA, Ontario - September 25, 2026 - Honest Guys Appliance Repair, the owner-operated company recently named one of the five best appliance repair services in Ottawa by bestottawa, is expanding its wall oven repair service across Ottawa and the surrounding communities. Homeowners from Orleans and Cumberland in the east to Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven in the west can book the company's technicians for single and double wall ovens, electric or gas.

Wall ovens are common in newer Ottawa homes and renovated kitchens, and they come with their own repair challenges. Unlike a freestanding range, a wall oven sits inside custom cabinetry, is heavy to move, and on most electric models is hardwired to a dedicated 240-volt circuit. Getting to the wiring, the elements or the control board often means sliding the unit out of its opening without damaging the cabinets or trim around it.

“Wall ovens are a different job than a regular stove,” said Rony, owner of Honest Guys Appliance Repair.“A lot of people get told it's easier to replace the whole thing, and that's often not true. Most of the time it's an element, a sensor, a door lock or a control board, and those can be fixed. We give people a straight answer on whether the repair makes sense, and if it does, we do it properly without wrecking their cabinets.”

Common wall oven problems include ovens that won't heat or heat unevenly, often traced to a failed bake or broil element or a faulty temperature sensor. Other frequent issues are error codes on the control panel, doors that stay locked after a self-cleaning cycle, convection fans that stop turning, and gas models that are slow to light because of a weak igniter. With double wall ovens, it is also common for one oven to quit while the other keeps working.

The company advises homeowners not to pull a wall oven out of the wall on their own. If an oven is sparking, tripping a breaker or giving off a burning smell, the safest move is to shut it off at the electrical panel and book a technician. Anyone who smells gas near a gas wall oven should leave the home right away and call their gas utility's emergency line from outside.

Honest Guys Appliance Repair handles Ottawa oven repair for Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Bosch, Frigidaire, Electrolux and other brands, and its technicians carry a wide range of parts so they can get the repair right the first time. Details on the company's oven repair service are available at honestguysappliancerepair/service/oven-repair.

Wall oven repair is available throughout Ottawa, including Nepean, Gloucester, Orleans, Kanata, Barrhaven, Stittsville and Blackburn Hamlet, as well as nearby communities such as Rockland, Russell, Embrun, Kemptville, Richmond, Osgoode, North Gower, Dunrobin and Gatineau. Appointments run Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company holds a 5.0-star rating on Google across more than 200 reviews. Recent repairs and customer feedback are posted at honestguysappliancerepair/latest-appliance-repairs.

Every job is covered by the company's honest assessment guarantee, which means technicians will not recommend a repair unless it is in the customer's best interest. Work is backed by a 90-day limited warranty on parts and labour, and veterans, military members and seniors receive 10% off.

Homeowners looking for wall oven repair in Ottawa, or dependable appliance service in Ottawa, can request an appointment at honestguysappliancerepair or by calling (613) 691-9344.

About Honest Guys Appliance Repair

Honest Guys Appliance Repair is an owner-operated appliance repair company serving Ottawa, Ontario and the surrounding areas. The company offers residential and commercial repair of refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, ovens, stoves, wall ovens, and gas appliances across all major brands. Founded on a commitment to honesty and quality workmanship, Honest Guys Appliance Repair provides up-front quotes, dependable service, and a customer-first approach that has made it one of the most trusted names in Ottawa appliance repair. Learn more at honestguysappliancerepair.

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