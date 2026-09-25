The Lipedema Institute Releases“You Can Enjoy Your Life Again,” A Free Book For Women Living With Lipedema

MENAFN - GetNews) Scottsdale physician Dr. William Hall explains the common but rarely recognized disease behind a story millions of women have heard for years: that it is“just your weight.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. United States - September, 25, 2026 - The Lipedema Institute today announced the publication of“You Can Enjoy Your Life Again: A Guide for Women Living with Lipedema,” a new book by its founder, Dr. William Hall, written for women who have spent years being told that the pain, heaviness, and disproportionate size of their legs are simply a weight problem. The book is free; readers pay only $7.95 for shipping and handling.

Lipedema is a chronic disorder of the fat tissue in the legs and, often, the arms. It was first described at the Mayo Clinic in 1940 and formally recognized by the World Health Organization in 2019, and researchers estimate it affects between six and eleven percent of adult women, millions in the United States alone. Yet no blood test or scan flags it, most physicians received little or no training in it, and it is routinely mistaken for ordinary weight gain. Many women live with it for decades, moving from one doctor to the next, before ever hearing its name.

“I wrote this book because of a story I have heard in my exam room for years, told by different women in nearly the same words, and nearly always carrying the same wrong explanation for what was happening to them,” said Dr. Hall.“Lipedema is not a rare disease. It is a common disease that is rarely recognized. This book makes no promises. In my experience, plain information does more for a woman than reassurance ever has.”

Written in everyday language rather than clinical terms, the 14-chapter book explains how lipedema differs from ordinary weight and from lymphedema, why diet, exercise, and weight-loss medications cannot reach lipedema tissue, how the disease progresses through its four stages, what conservative care such as compression and manual lymphatic drainage can do, and what lymph-sparing surgery and recovery realistically involve. It also takes on the questions women rarely get to ask a physician: whether it is too late, what treatment costs, and how patients from outside Arizona come to Scottsdale for care.

The surgical chapters describe GentleSculpt®, the lymph-sparing liposculpture technique Dr. Hall developed specifically for lipedema rather than adapting it from cosmetic practice. Performed under local anesthesia and in stages, it uses smaller instruments and deliberate care around the lymphatic vessels the disease has already burdened; patients are awake during the procedure and walking the following day. The book is equally candid about limits: lipedema is a chronic condition that is managed rather than cured, not every woman is a candidate for surgery, and pain relief is hoped for, never promised.

“The title is not a slogan,” Dr. Hall said.“It is the sentence I hope a woman will find herself able to say by the time she closes the back cover. There is hope. You can enjoy your life again.”

Pre-release Copies can be requested at / or by calling (480) 463-1395 beginning September, 2026. Tucked into every copy is a gold-foil bookmark that serves as the reader's invitation to a free consultation with Dr. Hall. Consultations can also be requested at free-consultation/; roughly nine out of ten are held by video from the patient's home.

About The Lipedema Institute

The Lipedema Institute is a dedicated lipedema treatment practice in Scottsdale, Arizona, providing diagnosis, conservative care, and lymph-sparing lipedema surgery to women who travel from across the United States. Its founder, Dr. William Hall, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and has practiced in Scottsdale since 2000. His surgical training with Dr. Jeffrey Klein and Dr. Patrick Lillis, whose work established modern tumescent liposuction under local anesthesia, is the foundation of the GentleSculpt® technique used on every lipedema patient at the practice. He is a member of the Lipedema Society, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Society of Liposuction Surgery. Learn more at and dr-william-hall, or call (480) 463-1395.

Shannon Martinson (The Lipedema Institute)

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