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Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited Launches 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi' Investor Education Initiative To Empower Students To Become Investment-Ready
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 25 September, 2026: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, India's second-oldest Mutual Fund, today launched its student-focused investor education initiative 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi', aimed at creating financial awareness among the youth and encouraging disciplined investing from an early stage.
The programme will feature a series of interactive workshops, expert-led sessions and on-ground community engagements. These activities will be targeted at increasing financial literacy amongst students as they will soon start working and earning. The programme aims to create awareness around savings, investments to help students build a strong financial foundation.
"Encouraging young individuals to begin their investment journey early, is fundamental to building a financially aware and responsible generation. At Canara Robeco AMC, we believe that investor education should begin before individuals start earning, helping them to take informed financial decisions from the very beginning of their professional journey, said Mr. Rajnish Narula, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. "Through 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi', we aim to create a platform that helps students become investment-ready, simplifies investment concepts and encourages them to begin their wealth creation journey from the time they start earning. We look forward to expanding this initiative across educational institutions nationwide."
The initiative is designed to simplify investment concepts to make it simple and relatable, while addressing the common myths around mutual funds and investment planning. Further, the initiative is aimed at making the younger individuals, investments-ready by building awareness and confidence at an early stage, encouraging them to develop disciplined investing habits and take charge of their financial future.
“Yuva Shakti Samriddhi is our endeavour to make financial awareness an integral part of young India's journey. Through this initiative, we aim to instil three important habits that empower individuals to build a secure financial future – Sahi Soch, Sahi Shuruvat, Sahi Investment.
Through Yuva Shakti Samriddhi, we aspire to go beyond financial awareness and empower young India with the power of 3S (Systematic Investment Plan, Systematic Transfer Plan and Systematic Withdrawal Plan) and why 3S Sahi Hai. These are three simple yet powerful tools that can help individuals achieve their financial goals. Our aim is to create financially awareness among the youth helping them make confident investment decisions.", said Mr. Gaurav Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. "With the launch of 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi', we aim to prepare students to become informed investors before they enter the workforce.”
The initiative reinforces Canara Robeco AMC's continued commitment to investor education and financial inclusion. The AMC has also undertaken several other investor education initiatives, including Nivesh Bus Yatra, introducing the 3S Rap Song, launching Stree Shakti Samridhi - an investor education initiative for women, collaborating with Mint publication for regular investor education articles, etc., aimed at promoting financial awareness and encouraging informed investing.
The programme will feature a series of interactive workshops, expert-led sessions and on-ground community engagements. These activities will be targeted at increasing financial literacy amongst students as they will soon start working and earning. The programme aims to create awareness around savings, investments to help students build a strong financial foundation.
"Encouraging young individuals to begin their investment journey early, is fundamental to building a financially aware and responsible generation. At Canara Robeco AMC, we believe that investor education should begin before individuals start earning, helping them to take informed financial decisions from the very beginning of their professional journey, said Mr. Rajnish Narula, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. "Through 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi', we aim to create a platform that helps students become investment-ready, simplifies investment concepts and encourages them to begin their wealth creation journey from the time they start earning. We look forward to expanding this initiative across educational institutions nationwide."
The initiative is designed to simplify investment concepts to make it simple and relatable, while addressing the common myths around mutual funds and investment planning. Further, the initiative is aimed at making the younger individuals, investments-ready by building awareness and confidence at an early stage, encouraging them to develop disciplined investing habits and take charge of their financial future.
“Yuva Shakti Samriddhi is our endeavour to make financial awareness an integral part of young India's journey. Through this initiative, we aim to instil three important habits that empower individuals to build a secure financial future – Sahi Soch, Sahi Shuruvat, Sahi Investment.
Through Yuva Shakti Samriddhi, we aspire to go beyond financial awareness and empower young India with the power of 3S (Systematic Investment Plan, Systematic Transfer Plan and Systematic Withdrawal Plan) and why 3S Sahi Hai. These are three simple yet powerful tools that can help individuals achieve their financial goals. Our aim is to create financially awareness among the youth helping them make confident investment decisions.", said Mr. Gaurav Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. "With the launch of 'Yuva Shakti Samriddhi', we aim to prepare students to become informed investors before they enter the workforce.”
The initiative reinforces Canara Robeco AMC's continued commitment to investor education and financial inclusion. The AMC has also undertaken several other investor education initiatives, including Nivesh Bus Yatra, introducing the 3S Rap Song, launching Stree Shakti Samridhi - an investor education initiative for women, collaborating with Mint publication for regular investor education articles, etc., aimed at promoting financial awareness and encouraging informed investing.
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