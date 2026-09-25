Apolosign Introduces Major 2.0 Software Update For Digital Calendar, Creating A More Collaborative Family Experience









“Managing a family's schedule often means coordinating across different people, activities and responsibilities. We wanted to make that process simpler and more connected. This update gives families a clearer shared view of their schedules while making it easier to manage tasks, plan meals and communicate in one place. We hope it helps every family member stay informed and participate more easily in everyday planning.”- Fyhack He, CEO of Apolosign

A More Intuitive and Friendly Way to Organize Family Life

Apolosign Digital Calendar 2.0 introduces a completely refreshed UI experience. The redesigned interface features a brighter, more playful and approachable visual style, making schedules, tasks and important family information easier to see and understand while making everyday family organization feel lighter and more engaging.

Families no longer need to switch between different calendar apps, task management tools and family group chats to piece together everyone's schedules. With its redesigned shared interface, everyone can get a clearer view of what's happening each day and take a more active part in planning and organizing family life.









Key Features of Apolosign Digital Calendar 2.0 Include:



Family View Timeline: Consolidates individual family members' schedules into a shared daily timeline. Each person has a dedicated, color-coded time band, making overlapping activities and scheduling conflicts easier to spot. A new Highlight feature also helps important events stand out.

Interactive Stickies: Upgrading the former Message Board, Stickies creates a flexible space for families to share text, photos, and updates. Users can customize posts with shapes and image cropping. Using the Apolosign mobile app, users can even upload photos and use AI background removal to create personalized character stickers for a more playful communication experience.

Streamlined To-Do Management: Makes it easier to see and manage household responsibilities. Users can tap a family member's avatar to quickly review their assigned tasks, and completed items can be cleared in bulk to keep the list focused.

Enhanced Meal Planning (Day View): Adds a new Day View for a streamlined look at daily meals. Family members can maintain personal recipe libraries, add emojis for quick visual recognition, and save favorites to make weekly planning effortless. AI-Powered Recipe Tools: Significantly reduces manual entry when building a shared recipe library. Families can capture or upload recipe photos, or import from web links. AI image and webpage recognition automatically extracts ingredients and cooking steps from supported photos and websites, turning them into organized recipe content.









Core Family Organization Features Without a Recurring Subscription

Core family organization features in Apolosign Digital Calendar remain available without a recurring monthly or annual software subscription.

These include calendar management and sync, shared to-do lists, family task tracking with rewards, and meal planning, allowing families to access essential household organization tools without a recurring subscription.

Designed for the Whole Family

The 2.0 software update shifts the experience from a primarily parent-managed schedule toward a shared space where every family member can participate.

Parents can manage the overall family schedule, while children can check their activities and assigned tasks. Family members can also use Stickies to share updates and contribute recipes or meal ideas to the household's meal planning.

The 2.0 Software Update Is Now Available

The 2.0 software update for Apolosign Digital Calendar is now available on compatible Apolosign smart devices, including the Apolosign Portable TV.

Users can update their Apolosign Digital Calendar to access the refreshed visual experience, Family View, Highlight, Stickies, enhanced To-Do and Meal Planning tools, and AI-powered recipe features.

About Apolosign

Apolosign is a smart home brand focused on helping modern families stay organized and connected. Its Apolosign Digital Calendar serves as a shared family command center, combining purpose-built household organization tools with the flexibility of an Android-based smart display platform.

Learn more at Apolosign.com

Contact Person:Rachel Wilson

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





