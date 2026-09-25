Window Solutions Brings Milgard's Fall Gift Card Promotion To San Diego County Homeowners

Window Solutions Window Installation

Window Solutions

Homeowners who order qualifying Milgard windows and patio doors through the Lakeside dealer by October 31 earn electronic gift cards for their project.

- Debi Huntamer, Inside Sales at Window SolutionsLAKESIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Window Solutions, a family owned window and door company that has served San Diego County for more than fifty years, is giving local homeowners access to Milgard's fall promotion, a limited time offer that rewards larger projects with electronic gift cards. As a Milgard Certified Dealer, Window Solutions can extend the promotion on qualifying vinyl windows and patio doors ordered from September 1 through October 31, 2026.Under the promotion, a homeowner earns a Milgard electronic gift card that grows with the size of the order. An order of five qualifying windows earns a $200 gift card, ten windows earn $600, and fifteen or more windows earn $1,000. Those rewards apply to Milgard's V400 Tuscany and V300 Trinsic vinyl window lines. Patio doors add to the total, at $350 for each qualifying Tuscany or Trinsic patio door and $750 for each Moving Glass Wall system, and the amounts stack across a full project.Debi Huntamer, Inside Sales at Window Solutions, said the offer fits the way most window projects already happen. "When homeowners replace windows, they usually do a whole house at once, so these rewards add up quickly," Huntamer said. "Our job is to help them choose the qualifying Tuscany and Trinsic products, handle the order and the installation, and make sure they receive the gift card they earned."In order to qualify, purchases must be made through a participating Milgard Certified Dealer. Once an order is paid in full, Window Solutions provides the Milgard Sales Order Number that the homeowner uses to register the order at milgard/promo-registration with promo code FALL2026. Milgard issues the electronic gift card by email approximately twelve weeks after the products are delivered. The promotion cannot be combined with special pricing or previously discounted orders, and Milgard posts the official rules at milgard/fall-promo.About Window SolutionsWindow Solutions is a family owned and operated window and door company based in Lakeside, California, serving homeowners and businesses throughout San Diego County for more than twenty-five years. As a Milgard Certified Dealer with its own trained installation crews, the company handles window and door replacement, installation, and out of warranty parts, and is licensed to work in every city in the county. Window Solutions operates a showroom at 11632 Riverside Dr. in Lakeside and offers free in-home estimates. For more information, visit sdwinsol or call 619.258.0515.

Holly Huntamer

Window Solutions

+1 619-258-0514

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Window Solutions Brings Milgard's Fall Gift Card Promotion to San Diego County Homeowners News Provided By Pink Paradigm Inc September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.