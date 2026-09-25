Business Reporter: Helping Marketers Improve And Defend Marketing Decisions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How Lickly brings decision intelligence to marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Nita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Lickly explains how Decision Intelligence is helping marketing leaders turn complex data into clearer, more defensible decisions, giving teams greater confidence in where to invest, what to prioritise and why. The fact that marketers now have more data at their fingertips than ever doesn't necessarily make decisions easier for them. Audiences are increasingly fragmented across channels, consumer behaviour can change faster than quarterly planning cycles and the rapid growth of AI-generated content and analysis makes it harder to determine which information deserves trust. Traditional dashboards provide valuable visibility into what has already happened. They can show campaign performance, engagement and attribution, but they rarely answer the questions marketers need to act on next, such as whether a campaign should be repeated, which audience to prioritize or where to invest next.Lickly addresses this gap with decision intelligence – a structured approach that helps marketers move from analysing performance to determining what to do next. Its solution brings together multiple lines of reasoning and evidence, helping teams test assumptions, surface disagreements and understand the basis for recommendations. Rather than replacing marketers' experience, judgement or creative instinct, Lickly is designed to strengthen them by reducing uncertainty around important investment decisions. Its structured reasoning approach gives marketing leaders a clearer evidence base for deciding where money should go, while helping them for explain and defend, those decisions when challenged.To learn more about how to gain competitive advantage from making better, more defensible decisions, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About LicklyLickly is an AI-driven Decision Intelligence platform for marketing that turns audience intelligence into evidence-based recommendations, helping marketers understand who to reach, what is most likely to move them and where to invest marketing dollars.

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Business Reporter: Helping marketers improve and defend marketing decisions News Provided By Business Reporter September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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