Delhi Dental Health Camp: LG Sandhu Highlights AI-Based Screening For Early Detection Of Oral Problems

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, inaugurated a dental health awareness camp at Dharam Marg on Friday. This campaign brought into focus preventive oral healthcare and the rising significance of technologies for early detection.

The camp involved both traditional methods of dental screening as well as some advanced diagnostic tools, which included AI-based solutions meant to facilitate early detection of possible dental problems.

According to Sandhu, technology in healthcare should not only be used for treatment but also for early identification and prevention of diseases as well as early medical intervention.

AI-Based Dental Diagnostics Attracted Attention

One of the main features of the Dharam Marg camp was the use of diagnostic technologies powered by artificial intelligence. AI-based tools can assist in screening by detecting patterns or abnormalities that need further investigation. However, AI-based screening is not a substitute for the examination conducted by a dentist and professional diagnosis.

This approach to dental healthcare highlights the general tendency towards preventive healthcare and early detection of possible diseases.

Technology and Preventive Healthcare

Sandhu pointed out how technology had much wider implications for increasing the accessibility and effectiveness of healthcare. He noted that in view of Swasth Bharat and Viksit Bharat visions, technology must eventually serve as an aid in improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

The statement comes right after Sandhu attended a seminar on cancer care where he emphasized the significance of early detection and screening and new age technologies like artificial intelligence. He stressed that medical innovations must be affordable for providing any tangible benefit to the public.

Importance of Dental Awareness Campaigns

Dental awareness camps can serve as a means for promoting regular checkups and good oral health habits. Screening campaigns can also enable people to learn about warning symptoms that may get overlooked otherwise.

In Delhi, there is a legacy of dental screening campaigns as well as preventive oral health campaigns in the community setting including participation of schools and community organizations. The goal here is to move awareness and screening campaigns from traditional healthcare settings to the community level.

From Treatment To Early Detection

The Dharam Marg programme combines three things-awareness, screening and technology-with prevention being the key. Instead of reacting to oral health issues after they get serious, the idea is to listen to any symptoms and get expert help if required.

From the perspective of Delhi, what the camp shows is the part technology can play in the field of preventive medicine. As technology in diagnostics improves, its effectiveness would come down to its appropriate use and availability to the right people.